Empty store shelves and panic buying have been a constant theme since the coronavirus pandemic began to overtake the United States, but thousands of Louisiana residents are incapable of stockpiling food and a patchwork of local groups and supporters are working to feed those in need around Acadiana.

According to Feeding America, the parent network of the Second Harvest Food Bank, over 770,000 Louisiana residents struggle with hunger. Advocates are concerned that number will rise as unemployment skyrockets while businesses are shuttered during the state’s coronavirus shutdown.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Friday there were 72,438 new unemployment insurance claims for the week ending March 21, compared to 1,698 first-time claims during the week ending March 7.

Natalie Jayroe, president of Second Harvest Food Bank, said they’re looking to the unemployment numbers for planning guidance as they work to source food amid increased competition, strained supply lines and declining retail donations. Jayroe said the nonprofit relies on grocery store donations for about one-third of the 35 million pounds of food they distribute each year.

Those donations have “fallen off dramatically” as in-store demand rises, especially for shelf-stable foods and similar items that make good donations, she said. The food bank is looking for alternate means of securing stock, including using monetary donations to purchase needed items from suppliers, but that’s also a difficult proposition because they’re competing with grocery chains and others for limited goods.

“We think the stress on the food supply is going to last for the next eight weeks at least. We’re just getting into the height of this situation,” Jayroe said.

The organization operates in 23 parishes in south Louisiana with branches in Lafayette and New Orleans. The group serves about 3 million pounds of food per month, she estimated, to around 210,000 people across the group’s entire service area. About 80,000 of those individuals are in the Acadiana and Lake Charles areas, Jayroe said.

They’re expecting to see increased requests for service soon and have already seen bumps following the closure of all K-12 schools in the state. Many students rely on school breakfast and lunch for their primary nutrition and not all school sites are serving meals during the closures, she said.

Jayroe estimated Thursday the Lafayette Second Harvest warehouse had only a week to two weeks’ worth of non-U.S. Department of Agriculture food left. The USDA food is provided through The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, and distribution is restricted to individuals who’ve registered and attested to their need because of crisis.

Of the roughly half million pounds of food in the warehouse, about 400,000 pounds came from the USDA, she said.

Second Harvest, Louisiana’s Congressional delegation and Orleans Parish officials struggled with the federal organization last week, pushing the USDA to issue waivers to clear the red tape and allow the organization to release the food to meet critical needs without collecting forms for everyone. Approval came late Friday, Jayroe said in a Saturday evening phone interview.

“It’s hugely important,” she said. “This makes all the difference.”

Shannon Broussard, director of the Cajun Area Agency on Aging, said volunteers in their eight-parish region have been steadfast in helping to feed the roughly 2,200 seniors the agency supports with meals and other services. Of those recipients, about 1,800 seniors are homebound and rely on the organization’s Meals on Wheels program as their primary source of nutrition.

“For some of them this is their one hot meal per day,” she said.

Councils on Aging have been able to continue meal delivery as an essential service. The Cajun Area Agency on Aging contracts with Bateman Community Living in Lafayette to produce the hot meals in bulk and pans of food are transported to central meal sites in each parish, she said.

The food is plated at the sites and taken on delivery routes, where drivers wear masks, change gloves each stop and deliver the meals with little interaction for safety, Broussard said. The agency already observed strict sanitation guidelines for all food tools and utensils so not much has been adjusted there, she said.

The agency had to cancel all congregant meal gatherings for the foreseeable future but provided each attendee a box of 10 days’ worth of shelf-stable meals to feed the seniors until the end of the month, when the agency will re-evaluate needs. They’re also considering delivering shelf-stable meal boxes to homebound seniors to further protect volunteers and clients, she said.

With the seniors’ social interaction limited, Broussard said the agency is stepping up its telephone reassurance program and completing more wellness checks, to both ensure their client’s health and to provide them a social outlet.

“We tend to serve people who are socially and economically needy,” Broussard said. “The social need is a big component. If you don’t have anyone to interact with, you’re by yourself constantly and it’s easy to become isolated.”

While Second Harvest of Acadiana and the Cajun Area Agency on Aging are trying to meet immediate needs, they’re also assessing the long-term needs of the region with other partner groups in Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Elsa Dimitriadis, spokesperson for Acadiana VOAD, said the group has established three subcommittees assessing supply lines and available goods on store shelves, how to partner with restaurants to benefit the hungry and businesses, and safe donation collection and distribution.

The first committee has secured permission from a growing list of area businesses for member organizations to participate in early-bird shopping hours to secure needed items, like shelf-stable foods, for individuals in need who can’t stock up on groceries or other items, she said.

The problems facing families because of the pandemic are multifaceted and food security is one piece, Dimitriadis said. Acadiana VOAD is assessing the needs through partner organizations and a loose coalition of area religious leaders who are helping poll their members and educate the community about resources.

They’re also turning to 232-HELP, also known as Louisiana 211, to map geographic hotspots for food, housing and other stability needs based on requests they receive, Dimitriadis said.

“Long after the virus has passed, we’re going to see the economic effects. This is the tipping point for a lot of families who were just making ends meet and aren’t going to be able to. We need to be honest from the beginning about immediate response but also about all of the phases of support that this emergency is going to require,” she said.

“I do think it’s going to be a long time before we’re able to look back and see the full scope,” Dimitriadis said.

Dimitriadis said around 100 nonprofits, faith organizations, local elected officials and state officials coordinate emergency response on an hourlong phone call each morning. The aim is to avoid duplicating work and allow organizations to focus on their specialty rather than spreading themselves too thin trying to meet all needs, she said.

The coronavirus response is unlike any disaster the association has responded to in the past, Dimitriadis said. The member groups are relying heavily on technology, including conference calls, video software like Zoom and a shared Google Drive, to meet in place of round tables and in-person community organizing.

The physically distant approach is foreign, especially in south Louisiana, but it’s necessary to avoid contributing to community spread and exacerbating the problem, she said. The physically distant approach applies to service at this phase also.

Dimitriadis said while Acadiana VOAD member organizations are accepting donations and volunteers, the group as a whole is still solidifying its collective plan and will be announcing where to donate and how to safely volunteer soon. Right now, the greatest act of service is staying home when possible, she said.

“There has been an enthusiasm that we’ve had to refocus because people are used to saying, ‘People need food? Let me make 400 BBQ sandwiches and hand them out,’ and we cannot respond that way right now. We’re so good at taking care of each other in Acadiana, especially during a crisis, but right now what we need to do is talk through it and figure this out in a slower, more thoughtful way,” Dimitriadis said.

