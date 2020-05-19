Two Iberia Parish residents are the latest victims of the coronavirus, bringing that parish's death toll to 35 and Acadiana's death toll to 147.
The two Iberia Parish deaths are the only fatalities reported Tuesday in Acadiana by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Statewide, 18 new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 2,458, with another 123 deaths listed as probably caused by COVID-19.
The seven-parish Acadiana region defined by the LDH as Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry St. Martin and Vermilion parishes saw an uptick in new cases of 19 Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,849.
The largest increase in new cases was in Lafayette Parish at seven for a total of 605 cases of COVID-19. Lafayette Parish is the most populated among the seven parishes. Agencies also have ramped up testing for the virus in Lafayette Parish in recent weeks. An additional 238 tests, all by commercial labs, were reported in the parish Tuesday, bringing its total to 12,757 commercial tests and 258 processed by state labs.
Statewide, the health department reported 329 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,038, with 2,6249 listed as recovered, leaving 8,789 confirmed active cases in the state.
The Acadiana region, according to Tuesday's LDH report, has 55 patients on ventilators, up by 10 from Monday, and 113 in intensive care, up by 11 from Monday.
Case and death totals for Acadiana parishes include:
Lafayette: 605 cases, up 7; 23 deaths, no change
Iberia: 358 cases, up 3; 35 deaths, up 2
St. Martin: 275 cases, up 1; 22 deaths, no change
Acadia: 262 cases, up 5; 12 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 237 cases, up 2; 51 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 67 cases, up 1; one death, no change
Vermilion: 45 cases, no change; 3 deaths, no change
