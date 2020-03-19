U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, on Thursday remained unbowed and said he’s unbloodied, politically, after releasing a video statement this week in which he criticized Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mandates to close businesses an access of his authority that harmed Louisiana’s economy.
While he conceded the political “establishment” has been critical of his video, released Monday, he said most businessowners support his position and many have contacted him to say so.
Speaking via a telephone video Thursday, the 3rd District congressman said he’s following the best advice of the president’s task force on the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institute of Health and other leading experts in closing his offices to the public and by allowing his congressional employees to work from home. He’s following other guidelines, too, including social distancing and extreme hygiene, he said. Nor did he imply that the governor’s positions were necessarily wrong on their own merits.
But Higgins says it was still wrong to mandate private businesses to close rather than urge them or entice them to do so. There’s a difference between offering “somber and serious advice,” he said, and “commanding from an executive perch” their compliance. The first part of free enterprise, he said, is “being free.”
Higgins said the governor needs executive authority to respond to emergencies, law put into effect to handle perils like floods or hurricanes, which involve a portion of the state. That includes closing government buildings and controlling ingress or egress to certain areas and restoring order.
He said Edwards with federal help can also declare the whole state an emergency area, which he supports. But he said that power was taken on “very thin legal authority.”
He also said that Louisiana people are as troubled by the shutdown of businesses as they are by the health threat. He suggested that as many as 30 percent of businesses now closed may not reopen, which would rachet up employment long term. Although many Louisiana might get sick because of the virus, he said, all Louisianians will be affected by economic downturn.
“Unemployment, bankruptcy, stress — that’s not good for your health, either,” he said. “It’s unnecessary to crash the economy and economic well-being and stability of every Louisiana family in order to respond to this crisis.
Higgins said he’s urging constituents to follow best practices in their own lives — including staying home, social distancing and “taking care of Mom and Pop” if they are elderly and more at risk from the effects of the coronavirus.
The government, he said, should “incentivize” citizens, not order them, to do things for the common good, such as altering their business plans or using energy prudently. It should measure government action vs. the people’s constitutional freedoms.
“It’s still America. It’s still Louisiana. I have a right to disagree,” he said. “The governor and I will get over it.”