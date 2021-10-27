Bishop Douglas Deshotel has announced masks will be optional in all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette.

The decision comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

Parents will be allowed to decide if their children wear masks or not at school, according to a statement from the diocese.

UL deal to buy old Lourdes hospital property, offer land for new church likely to get approval The University of Louisiana System board Thursday will apparently move closer to the sale and swap of property involving the University of Lou…

In addition, wearing of masks while on school premises will be optional for all personnel.

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will continue to follow CDC guidelines concerning quarantine periods after exposure to Covid-19, according to the statement.