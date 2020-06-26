Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday announced new measures to combat a spike in coronavirus cases in Lafayette Parish
In an afternoon video address, Guillory announced the following measures:
Lafayette City Parish Hall, the Clifton Chenier Center and the Public Works Administration building will be closed to the public.
The 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. parish-wide curfew, in place from March 16 until May 28, has been reinstated for unaccompanied minors beginning Friday. Minors who work will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Compliance checks will be increased by the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments at bars, restaurants and retailers.
Loitering and gathering outside of facilities, or on public sidewalks downtown Lafayette is prohibited.
Lafayette Consolidated Government will remain open and all employees remain at work. All drive up services will remain open.
LCG is implementing a COVID-19 testing program for its employees, including those who interact with the public.
The administration's announcement comes as the State Fire Marshal's Office prepares to crack down on venues that flout the state's ban on indoor entertainment. The new measures do not address Guillory's policy of not enforcing that ban.
“We need all of our citizens, especially our young people to be aware of the continued importance of testing, social distancing and preventative hygiene. As always, the solution to this public health emergency rests with us. Only our diligence and vigilance will bring about the result we all want. We will continue to follow federal guidelines, work closely with the governor’s office, our Acadiana leaders and Mayors from across the parish,” Guillory said.