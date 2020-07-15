Acadiana on Wednesday again led Louisiana’s nine regions in daily coronavirus cases, something it has now done for a week straight.
The positive test rate in the seven Acadiana parishes comprising Region 4 has spiked during that time as well, indicating that testing is not keeping up with infectious spread. The daily positive rate subsided on Wednesday, however, as Region 4 reported far more test results than any other region.
The Region 4 daily positive rate on Wednesday was below 10% and was also below the statewide daily rate, just the second time this month either have occurred. The last time was on July 7, when an usually large number of test results were returned across the state.
Despite the large number of new tests, the seven-day positive rate in Region 4 remained very high on Wednesday at 14.5% -- down from the previous day, but still second-highest on record. The statewide seven-day positive test rate was 10.3%.
There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, one in Evangeline Parish – the first in that parish since April 30 – and another in Iberia Parish. There were 37 COVID-19 deaths in the region over the last 14 days, compared with 21 in the previous two-week period.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained stable for the second day in a row, at 251, which is one fewer than two days ago. Intensive care beds were 82% occupied.