Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory discusses efforts to combat the coronavirus during a press conference Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at city hall in Lafayette, Louisiana.

 CLAIRE TAYLOR

One Lafayette Parish resident has died from the coronavirus, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Friday afternoon.

Four other deaths in Acadiana were announced earlier Friday.

They include three in St. Martin Parish and one in Acadia Parish.

