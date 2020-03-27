One Lafayette Parish resident has died from the coronavirus, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Friday afternoon.
Four other deaths in Acadiana were announced earlier Friday.
They include three in St. Martin Parish and one in Acadia Parish.
