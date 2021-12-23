Lafayette people facing hunger can plan on a Christmas meal of beefsteak and trimmings with baked goods for desserts, a Catholic Charities of Acadiana spokesperson said this week.

St. Joseph Diner, operated by Catholic Charities, will serve meals in an area with distanced seating — there will be tables and chairs set up — in the parking lot behind the diner. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to at least 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day, Ben Broussard, Catholic Charities chief of external affairs, said. The diner is located at 405 St. John St., Lafayette.

“We will be prepared to serve toward 300 folks,” Broussard said. “That’s probably more than we will need, but you never want to run out of food.”

Helping Acadiana's homeless: ShareHouse deliveries to roll smoothly with new truck, trailer It’s not a sleigh and those weren’t toys, but ShareHouse has landed an early Christmas gift that will help it deliver many needed goods to peo…

St. Joseph Diner has been serving meals to food-insecure people in Lafayette every Christmas since 1983, when the agency was founded. The sole exception was last year when there was no public meal because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have made arrangements for the medically needy and homebound people,” Broussard said, for whom traveling to the diner was not possible.

“It should be a beautiful spring day,” he said, with temperatures Saturday expected to start in the mid-60s and rise into the high 70s.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Broussard said there is a full contingent of volunteers prepared to make meals and serve tables Christmas Day. He said the volume of volunteer help has sometimes been uncertain since the diner reopened to the public on Thanksgiving for the first time since it had closed to the public during the pandemic, but volunteer slots on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day are generally spoken for by the public months in advance. He said a cooking crew will begin work at the diner around 6 a.m.

St. Joseph Diner now serves lunch meals seven days a week, with outdoor seating. Volunteer help typically has been difficult to secure for the morning shift, which begins at 7. The afternoon shift starts around 11.

It takes some 10-15 volunteers to staff the two cooking and preparation shifts and four or five volunteers to serve tables. The diner is expanding its facilities — early plans were revealed on Thanksgiving Day — with plans to eventually serve meals more like a restaurant than a soup kitchen, with some choice of what clients are served. For now, though, meals are handed out in containers.

Plans call for extended hours when the diner is expanded, which should help encourage social distancing.

Broussard said some 100-120 people have been taking their meals at the diner on a typical day since it reopened.