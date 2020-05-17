A Kaplan police officer was fired for inappropriate comments reportedly made on social media, KATC reported.
The Kaplan Police Department announced in a Friday Facebook post the termination of Steven Aucoin.
Aucoin allegedly insinuated that it was "unfortunate" the novel coronavirus did not kill off all black people.
Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy told KATC that his department was made aware of the Facebook posts, which were looked into and ultimately resulted in the termination of Aucoin.
The officer had worked previously for the department for eight months and had been back on the force for about three months, Hardy told KATC.