Vitalant says it is now testing all blood donations for antibodies to COVID-19.
The nonprofit community blood service provider announced Monday that test results are being provided to donors who complete a successful blood donation.
The test, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, indicates to donors whether their immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of if donors ever showed symptoms.
According to Vitalant, the broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-up will provide the medical community with more information on whether a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is at a lower risk of infection, and if so, for how long.
"While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease," said Cliff Numark, Vitalant's Chief of Marketing, in a prepared statement. "Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness."
Vitalant began collecting and distributing convalescent plasma in April.