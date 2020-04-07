Remember that creepy siren from "The Purge," the 2013 thriller? The one that signaled the start of the fictional 'purge' night during which all crime is legal for 12 hours?
That's the siren Crowley police officers used last week to signal to the city's residents that a 9 p.m. curfew was beginning.
Joel Scott shared a video of the siren blasting on Facebook with the caption: "As if things aren’t bad enough, the Crowley Louisiana police department played The Purge siren to notify its citizens of the evening curfew."
Crowley Police told KATC they were not aware that the siren sound came from the horror franchise and said they would not use it again.
K.P. Gibson, Acadia Parish Sheriff, wanted to make sure there was no confusion about which department was responsible for the siren.
“We were not involved in the use of the 'Purge Siren' and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose," Gibson posted Friday on Facebook. "Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police … not the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office."
