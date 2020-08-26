Hurricane Laura’s landfall this week may further tighten the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s fall schedule, scheduled for completion at Thanksgiving.
Campus spokesman Eric Maron said this week that two missed class days — Wednesday and Thursday — mean a loss of instructional time for students in a semester schedule that’s already meant to end extraordinarily early. That means there was already little flexibility for missed days, such as those recorded because of the hurricane. The early end date to the semester was to limit dangers of COVID-19.
Maron said the university’s academic deans will meet Monday with Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for academic affairs, to consider options to provide enough mandated teaching time for the semester. He declined to say what those options might be, such as additional classes or assignments.
Maron said Wednesday and Thursday classes were canceled because students off campus, especially those south of Lafayette, might lose power and miss classes and fall behind their classmates.
He said police and emergency staff remained on campus Wednesday and Thursday and students were urged to stay in their buildings, which are built to withstand Category 3 conditions in a hurricane. He said students would likely be safer on campus than anywhere else.
He also said that when the hurricane passes, police and a “strike team” from the physical plant crew would check the roadways and grounds for fallen debris, power lines or other dangers. The team would also inspect buildings for other damages.
“Students are supposed to stay inside,” Maron said. Police were to stay inside during the storm.
Campus operations were to resume Friday with campus personnel doing work from home, or “teleworking.”