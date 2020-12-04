Longtime Cajun musician, law enforcement officer and radio host Layton Thibodeaux of St. Landry Parish has died, his family announced this week. Thibodeaux was 66; his death Wednesday was attributed to COVID-19.

Thibodeaux played most recently with Don Fontenot and Friends of Louisiana. He was with KBON in Eunice for 23 years, since before the radio station launched, helping with its construction and advertising sales. His “The Spicy Cajun Man” show played on KBON 101.FM from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays.

“He had a great following on the show,” said Paula Marx, station manager. She said Thibodeaux and his wife of 47 years, Judy Ledoux Thibodeaux, would often travel in an RV and he would talk about his trips during his program. She said his family and others also used to cook at the station during the show and share comments about that with listeners.

“He did it his own way,” Marx said about Thibodeaux’s show. He played a variety of Cajun music for listeners, she said, and communicated with listeners who would oftentimes text with him.

“Most of it was a ‘shout out,’” she said of the audience texting, such as “names, what they were cooking.”

Todd Ortego, Thibodeaux’s KBON colleague, said he was a “super guy” — compassionate and cheerful.

“I never heard any ill words about him and never heard any ill words from him,” said Ortego, who has been at the station for 18 years, full and part time.

Ortego said that as a Calcasieu Parish deputy — Thibodeaux retired as a lieutenant after 30 years — every day on the job he encountered people who were “having one of the worst days of their lives.” His gentle nature made him a source of comfort to others, Ortego said.

Ortego said Thibodeaux was “handy with construction” and had been helping others who were recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta in Calcasieu Parish. He had felt weary but Ortego said he thought Thibodeaux might have been tired because of his hard work and age. Instead, he said, it was COVID-19.

Marx said Thibodeaux initially went to a local hospital for treatment, but needed a larger hospital that could tend to COVID-19 patients. He died at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

His obituary says a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Eunice. Burial will follow in the St. Thomas More cemetery with the Rev. Clinton Sensat officiating.

Visitation will be at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until the services Monday. A rosary is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sunday. Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.