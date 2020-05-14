Acadiana area school systems are moving ahead with in-person graduation ceremonies after Gov. John Bel Edwards released guidance on Phase 1 of the state’s novel coronavirus reopening this week.

Educators have stressed the importance of maintaining some traditions for the Class of 2020, who lost out on senior experiences such as prom and end-of-the-year recognition ceremonies, and superintendents and high school principals held out hope in-person graduations would be possible amid the changing pandemic landscape.

While different in format and size, with some guests relegated to watching the event on live video stream, the school leaders said having something is better than nothing.

“Graduation is a final ceremony for students that have spent their entire careers in a community. If we could bring closure and recognize the seniors’ achievements for the students, their families and our communities…even in a limited format, we knew it was important to make it work,” Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard said.

Richard issued a letter to parents Wednesday outlining procedures for outdoor ceremonies for the district’s five high schools. The ceremonies will be split across two days, with Midland High celebrating on May 22 and Church Point High, Crowley High, Iota High and Rayne High honoring seniors May 23.

The ceremonies will take place at each school’s respective football stadium, except for Midland High’s event, which will take place in a designated area near the track facility, he said.

Each student will be limited to three tickets and guests will be required to maintain social distancing and will be asked to wear masks. Richard said they’re planning to mark off approved seating areas around the stadium that comply with social distancing rules. Administrators and law enforcement officials are also coordinating to prevent loitering or crowd bunching in entrance and exit areas, and extra staff will be available to sanitize the bathrooms.

“We feel like we can make it work within those guidelines,” he said.

Before the governor’s announcement, Acadia Parish was planning to have individualized ceremonies where students and their parents would drive up to their school and one by one would exit their vehicle, walk to a staged area to receive the diploma and then leave, he said. If inclement weather threatens the ceremonies, they’ll shift back to the individualized plan.

Vermilion Parish was instituting similar individualized plans but is now shifting to outdoor ceremonies pending capacity approval from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme said. Approval for Erath High was granted Thursday afternoon and Prudhomme said he expects word on the other schools to follow swiftly behind.

The current plan is for Abbeville High and Kaplan High to celebrate at 6:30 p.m. on May 22, while Erath High and North Vermilion High will celebrate on May 23, at 6:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. Instead of doing a large gathering, Gueydan High opted to retain its original individualized drive-up graduation plan and is celebrating Thursday, Prudhomme said.

Vermilion Parish’s high schools will operate on a flipped scheme from Acadia Parish, with guests sitting in lawn chairs on the football field and the graduates sitting spaced at six-feet increments in the stands. Paint will be used to mark off seating boxes for guests to arrange their chairs, and some boxes will be distanced beyond the six-foot requirement for elderly or other at-risk guests, he said.

Students can invite four guests.

The exact logistics are left to each school, though all are following the same general format. Some will have diplomas waiting at students’ seats, while other will allow students to process to the stage to collect their diploma from a waiting area while administrators look on, before processing out and then exiting to their vehicles or exiting in a staggered fashion with their parents, he said.

Other safety measures include hand sanitizer at entrances and in the bathrooms, assistance from security and teachers to promote distancing, and bathroom attendants to ensure the restrooms don’t become crowded. Guests are also asked to wear masks and bring other protective gear, like gloves, if possible.

“I think it’s going to be really nice under the conditions we have,” Prudhomme said. “I’m very happy we’ve been allowed to get as much accomplished as we have. It’s not perfect, it’s not the exact set up and traditions we’re used to, but there will at least be pieces.”

St. Martin Parish Superintendent Al Blanchard said he, district staff and school board members discussed several scenarios but early on he decided they would hold out for some form of in-person celebration, with individualized drive-up ceremonies and virtual gatherings considered as a last resort.

“For a high school kid, they’re going to achieve some pretty great things during the rest of their lives, but at this point in their life… this is one of the biggest things they’re going to experience and celebrate,” Blanchard said. “I remember my own high school graduation vividly.”

Ceremonies for the district’s three high schools — Breaux Bridge High, Cecilia High and St. Martinville Senior High — are scheduled for June 5 at 6 p.m. in the schools’ respective football stadiums, with an inclement weather date set for June 6 at 9 a.m., he said.

Each student will be limited to two guests and they’re asking attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. The district and principals are still determining if markers will be laid and how processes such as entering and exiting safely will work. Regardless of what’s decided, the superintendent asked for the public’s assistance and respect.

“We’re trying to set the example for following these rules and ask that everyone respect that and help us follow the guidelines,” Blanchard said.

The three superintendents said they’re moving forward with their ceremonies quickly to accommodate students who must leave for the military, college opportunities or employment. The goal is to allow as many students to enjoy their graduation as possible, they said.

Other school districts who rescheduled their graduation ceremonies to later in the summer are maintaining those dates. In a district release, the Iberia Parish School System said graduation ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for July 13-17.

In St. Landry Parish, Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said graduations are tentatively planned for June 19 and 20, but the schedule is subject to change as guidelines issued by the state and local governments shift. It’s a daily adjustment, he said.

“There are so many unknowns right now and I don’t like declaring anything as definite until it gets closer,” Jenkins said.

Currently, most ceremonies are slated for June 19, with Port Barre High celebrating from 10 a.m. to noon at its football complex, Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Church, Northwest High from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church, Opelousas High from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church, and Beau Chene High and Eunice High celebrating at 7 p.m. at their respective football stadiums.

North Central High is scheduled to celebrate its graduation June 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church. Safety measures in each of the settings are still being discussed, but the district plans to follow all mask, distancing and sanitation guidelines laid out by state and local government, Jenkins said.

Next to following safety requirements, the district’s focus is ensuring the experience remains special for the graduating students, the superintendent said.

“The board and I share the seniors’ disappointment and sense of loss due to this health crisis, so we’re committed to thinking out of the box to celebrate their graduation and their accomplishments,” he said.