Two new deaths due to coronavirus were reported Friday in Acadiana, both of them in St. Landry Parish, bringing its death toll to 44.
St. Landry Parish deaths account for 39% of COVID-19 deaths in the Louisiana Department of Health's seven-parish Region 4 and 2.3% of deaths in the state, which increased by 65 Friday to 1,927. St. Landry Parish has lost twice the number of lives to COVID-19 as Lafayette Parish.
Across the state, 710 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported Friday. East Baton Rouge Parish added 115 cases Friday and Jefferson Parish had 108 new cases. A total of 28,711 cases have been reported in Louisiana since the first case surfaced March 9.
The 710 new cases reported on Friday is the largest increase the state has seen since April 11, the day before Easter, when 761 new cases were reported. However, in a press release the state Department of Health noted that more than half the new cases, 381, were reported by two labs that had not previously reported results to the state and therefore reported a backlog of cases all at once.
It's unclear how many of the new cases should have been represented in previous days' data. Without the results from those two labs, the statewide results are more in line with the past week, when the number of new cases reported has fluctuated between 261 and 401 per day.
Additional labs are expected to start reporting in a similar fashion in the next two weeks, according to the Department of Health. That could lead to similar increases.
Lafayette Parish added eight cases Friday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 463. The first case was reported in Lafayette Parish on March 18.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish in Region 4 as of Friday's health department report:
Lafayette: 463 cases, up 8; 20 deaths, no change
Iberia: 261 cases, up 4; 21 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 241 cases, up 9; 17 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 181 cases, up 1; 44 deaths, up 2
Acadia: 133 cases, up 3; 10 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 51 cases, up 2; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 37 cases, up 2; 1 death, no change