The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Acadiana is soaring as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread across the state. Although it's still early into the fifth surge of the pandemic, it appears that a smaller proportion of those testing positive for COVID-19 are requiring hospitalization.
On Tuesday, a total of 60 patients seeking care for coronavirus symptoms tested positive for COVID-19 in the emergency departments of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital. Just one of those 60 was admitted into the hospital for further treatment.
"In the beginning phases of this, it appears that many of the patients that are coming through our emergency room that are positive at the moment don't seem to be severe enough for an inpatient status," said Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center CEO Al Patin. "That's good news but, again, our emergency rooms are extremely busy, so please don't come to our emergency room as a testing alternative if you are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. There are plenty of testing options in the community."
Of those who sought care for respiratory symptoms Dec. 19 to 26 at Ochsner Lafayette General hospitals, 32% tested positive for the coronavirus and 12% tested positive for the flu.
Ochsner Lafayette General had 22 inpatients that tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning at its network of hospitals in Acadiana. Of those, five were in intensive care beds, and two were on ventilators.
The main hospital campus in Lafayette, along with smaller hospitals in Acadiana, are nearing capacity even without coronavirus patients. That's typical for this time of the year when respiratory illnesses are spreading and many people schedule surgeries to take advantage of insurance benefits before the end of the year.
"It's certainly the beginning of this surge," Patin said. "At this point, we're not seeing a significant amount of inpatient volume but, historically, this is how it starts. Hopefully, this won't be as impactful to the hospitalization status as other surges have been, but we're certainly prepared to navigate that if and when it should occur."
In response to the rising hospitalizations and community cases, Ochsner Lafayette General updated its visitor policy on Tuesday to require face mask usage and limit the number of visitors for patients.
At this point, the hospital administration is not planning to postpone inpatient surgeries to make space for an increase in COVID-19 patients. That could change as administrators get a clearer picture of what the fifth surge of the pandemic will bring.
"The hospitals are pretty full," Patin said. "Right now, our ICUs are pretty full. And in the database across the state, we can see that most facilities are in the same predicament. We know that when we try to transfer patients within our region, we can't. There's no available beds. At this point, we are doing everything we can to maintain surgeries."
Something else that hospital administrators are closely monitoring is the effectiveness of outpatient treatments for mild COVID-19 cases. Existing monoclonal antibody infusions, which were highly effective at preventing hospitalization during the delta surge, appear to be less effective against the omicron variant.
"The mAb infusion that we were using, that particular antibody infusion is not effective against omicron," Patin said. "We still have 10% to 15% (of COVID-19 cases) in our community that's not omicron, so right now within Ochsner Lafayette General, we are going to be certainly sharing with the patient that it might be a likelihood that this might not help you, but we are going to offer the existing supply of that antibody infusion. There is one that is out there that is effective against omicron. We just don't have a supply of that in our region as of yet. Certainly if and when we do, we would be prepared to offer that infusion to our community."
As of Wednesday, there were 659 hospitalized patients who tested positive for COVID-19 across Louisiana. That number increased by 145 patients in just one day — the highest percentage increase and fourth highest numerical increase since the first month of the pandemic. Of those hospitalized with the virus, 68 patients were in the Acadiana region.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday also reported the highest single day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases during its noon update. An additional 6,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Wednesday. Of those, 611 were in the Acadiana region; 284 were in Lafayette Parish.
A large number of people have been seeking COVID-19 testing at emergency rooms across the region, which isn't recommended for those who are asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms.
Ochsner Lafayette General offers free COVID-19 tests at the Domingue Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends. The test site will close at noon Friday for New Year's Eve and reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.
When asked what advice he had ahead of New Year's Eve, Patin said he would recommend at-home tests before and after gatherings, wearing face masks at gatherings and, perhaps, avoiding gatherings altogether.
"It's a tough moment, right? People are wanting to get back to normal. The community positivity rate is very high right now," Patin said.
"Limiting your exposure to large crowds at this time would be recommended. I know that's not the most popular statement, but masking, socially distancing, limiting to a smaller group would certainly be advisable knowing that there's a lot of omicron and flu in the community."