State health officials are reporting seven new deaths in Iberia Parish on Thursday from coronavirus, the biggest single-day increase in the parish since COVID-19 first appeared in Louisiana March 9.
We reached out to Louisiana Department of Health officials, but have not received a response.
Wednesday and Thursday LDH reported big jumps in the number of cases due to an influx of old results only recently submitted by labs. A large lab on Thursday reported 609 coronavirus cases that date back to tests administered as early as March, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
It's unclear if that could be the reason for the large increase in deaths reported Thursday.
Also unclear is whether the deaths are among the general population in Iberia Parish or if they were nursing home residents since LDH does not release details about cases and deaths in nursing homes. At least two New Iberia nursing homes have had clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, LDH reported an additional 36 coronavirus-related deaths for a statewide total of 2,351. Lafayette Parish had one new death reported Thursday.
In a daily noon update, the health department reported a total of 33,489 additional COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 32,662 on Wednesday. Officials said in a news release only 218 of the 827 new cases statewide are from regular reporting. The remainder are from the late-reporting lab.
In the seven Acadiana parishes that make up LDH's Region 4, 17 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 1,690.
Cases and deaths in Acadiana by parish include:
Lafayette: 541 cases, up 4; 23 deaths, up 1
Iberia: 352 cases, no change; 33 deaths, up 7
St. Martin: 278 cases, up 2; 22 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 244 cases, up 3; 51 deaths, no change
Acadia: 159 cases, up 8; 11 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 74 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 42 cases, no change; 2 deaths, no change