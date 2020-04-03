Credit executive Darren Guidry began Friday like many other bankers across Louisiana and the U.S.: preparing for an onslaught of small businesses applying for a new federal lending program aimed at keeping them afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By mid-afternoon, Guidry and his team at Home Bank in Lafayette had processed 200 applications totaling $50 million. More are on the way.
“We’re likely to end up doubling that number,” Guidry said.
Among bankers and small businesses across the state, there were high hopes that the Small Business Administration's $349 billion payroll loan program would bring much-needed relief for those slammed by coronavirus mitigation efforts. But there was also confusion about how it would work in practice.
The program, called the Paycheck Protection Program, is part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion economic stimulus plan. It will provide two-year loans of up to $10 million at a 1% annual interest rate for businesses to meet payroll and certain operating expenses, including rents, mortgages and utilities.
Though it's just one of several SBA and other federal and state government relief efforts underway or nearly so, it was the one getting the most attention as the loans can be forgiven if at least 75% is used to cover eligible payroll.
"We are getting inundated with calls and PPP is most of the calls we are getting," said Micah Vidrine, a partner at Baton Rouge accounting firm WMDDH LLC, during a webinar arranged by the Louisiana Economic Development department. "It's human nature when people feel they can get the money and that it will be forgiven."
Adam Lopez, co-owner of Awardmaster, a Lafayette design business that specializes in custom trophies and engraved products, said he expects to apply for the new payroll protection program, but the bank isn't ready to take applications yet, despite being a preferred SBA lender.
The company applied for an SBA disaster loan online twice, but hasn't gotten any funds yet from that program. The application is still under review, he said.
For now, the company's five workers are temporarily laid off, when April and May otherwise are typically the busiest months of the year for the business.
"Last year at this time, we had all our employees and I would work myself late into the night. We'd even hire seasonal workers," Lopez said. "Now it's just myself. Nobody likes sending their people home," he said.
"We're just taking it day by day," Lopez said. "We're just in limbo."
"We'll take whatever we can get," he said of the SBA program. "I spoke to our landlord, and he's willing to push back the rent."
More than 90,000 people have made new unemployment claims in Louisiana over the past two weeks as companies across the state cut staff, furloughed workers or shut down entirely due to Gov. John Bel Edwards' March 22 order that all non-essential businesses close, initially to mid-April and since extended to the end of the month.
Similar orders are taking force across the country and the SBA loan program is aimed at getting cash to companies quickly so they'll keep workers on staff, even if sales are slumping or nonexistent.
But the SBA, which is providing the loan guarantees and actually has to administer the program through commercial banks and credit unions, has had to play catch-up and write rules for banks so they could make the loans.
"We never received clear guidance (from Washington D.C. officials) on what the lenders would be required to have to participate in this program," said Michael Ricks, SBA's regional director covering Louisiana.
"As soon as we got a whiff of this program two weeks ago, we began reaching out to the lending community," Ricks added. "When we finally got our policy guidance out (on Thursday night), we were ready and have almost 60 lenders across the state are able to make these loans now."
Still, it was slow going initially on Friday as banks weren't clear to what extent they would be on the hook for loans in cases where borrowers had supplied inaccurate information about payroll to get the loans, either by mistake or fraudulently.
By early afternoon Friday, about 4,000 PPP loans had been submitted to about 400 banks nationally for a total of $1.4 billion, according to SBA data. That trickle is expected to turn into a flood in the coming few days after the SBA made clear that banks will not be liable if borrowers submit inaccurate payroll information.
Businesses that are struggling to get through the unprecedented economic shutdown now hope the loan process will speed up.
Chris Ferris, CEO of New Orleans-based Fidelity Bank, said he believes that politicians and government agencies have the right intentions but are struggling to deal with an unprecedented situation.
"What has been the hardest thing for us is that there has been a lot of misinformation that has come down quickly," Ferris said. "The rate of change in communications has been so quick that it creates an 'analysis paralysis' in your decision-making."
One key part of the confusion is that many businesses believe they can only apply for either the new PPP loan or the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which can be up to $2 million for 30 years at 3.75%.
That is not the case, said Guy Williams, CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust. Businesses can apply for both as long as they are careful about how they use the proceeds.
"Start with the disaster loan and you’ll get a check from government within about a week for $10,000," he said. Businesses should also apply for the PPP loan and use it just for salary, he said, "and in seven weeks apply to get it forgiven."
While there are various details about how to manage the loans that will need to be worked out down the road, Williams said it's best to keep it simple now: "Don’t add extra stress to your life."
Another concern of businesses is that the $349 billion will quickly run out and leave some businesses high and dry.
"The biggest concern is the ability to process their application before funds are no longer available," said John D’Angelo, president and chief executive officer of Investar Bank.