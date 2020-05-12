The Austrialian parent company behind the Magnolia LNG project near Lake Charles sold the operation to a British business with an office in Lafayette.

Global Energy Megatrend Ltd is expected to pay $2.25 million in a deal slated to close on May 15 which includes all liabilities including those related to its 16 employees. The deal also includes patented liquified natural gas technology.

Global Energy Megatrend describes itself as an integrated natural gas company which has been leasing U.S. natural gas fields, investing in pipelines which lead to Louisiana ports and LNG export terminals.

Company co-founders include Lafayette businessmen Bill Miller of Miller Energy LLC alongside Ben Blanchet and Eddie Moses of Miller Thomson & Partners LLC.

LNG Ltd. recently appointed administrators who are tasked to deal with potential insolvency, the company was on track to run out of money this month. In Australia, where LNG Ltd. is headquartered, administration is akin to Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in the United States.

LNG Ltd. was expected to be sold in a $75 million deal to Singapore-based LNG9 Ltd. but investors pulled out after a bridge loan fell through.

Magnolia LNG was expected to export 8.8 million tons of LNG each year, but has not started construction. The project already has permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.