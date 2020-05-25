State health officials reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Acadiana region Monday.
That brings the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases to 2,118 in the Louisiana Department of Health’s seven-parish Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. A total of 156 people in the region have died from complications of COVID-19.
The latest update includes the total commercial lab data, which the Department of Health resolved Monday after server issues impacted reporting on Saturday and Sunday.
Cases and deaths reported in Acadiana as of Monday include:
- Lafayette Parish: 674 cases, up 15; 23 deaths, no change
- Iberia Parish: 392 cases, up four; 37 deaths, up one
- St. Martin Parish: 289 cases, up one; 22 deaths, no change
- Acadia Parish: 299 cases, up eight; 18 deaths, no change
- St. Landry Parish: 248 cases, up one; 52 deaths, no change
- Evangeline Parish: 166 cases, up one; 1 death, no change
- Vermilion Parish: 50 cases, no change; 3 deaths, no change
The Department of Health reported an additional 640 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 18 more deaths across Louisiana in Monday's noon update. That brings the cumulative total known cases in Louisiana to 37,809 and cumulative death toll to 2,585.
As of May 24, a total of 28,700 people in Louisiana are presumed to have recovered from the virus.