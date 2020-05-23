Memorial Day weekend is a favorite time for families to hop in the water and usher in the unofficial start of summer, but recreational pools in Lafayette are splash-free over the holiday weekend as non-exercise swimming remains restricted under the state’s novel coronavirus Phase 1 reopening plan.
Robert Guillory has co-managed the Riverside Swim Club for nearly 30 years. Memorial Day is usually a strong weekend for the membership pool, but this year no cooking out or parties were planned. While the Phase 1 reopening plan issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office allows for lap swimming for exercise, that isn’t the focus of the pool’s clientele, he said.
Maybe two people called about having lanes installed to swim laps, he said. Most people swimming for exercise are members at health clubs with pools, while Riverside is more a traditional summertime family pool, Guillory said.
“It wouldn’t have been conducive to open for lap swimming. We would have had to have staff here for nobody,” he said.
Riverside has roughly 165 families as registered members. The pool opened about 60 years ago as a neighborhood pool but has expanded to welcome families from around Acadiana. Membership has seen a resurgence in recent years, but they’re concerned about membership cancellations if the pool opens late in the summer or not at all, Guillory said.
So far members have been understanding. The pool co-manager said he receives emails daily from parents who are tired of being cooped up at home with their kids, but who appreciate Riverside is following mandates to keep members safe. People are frustrated, but they’re also not looking to take chances with their health, he said.
“It’s uncharted waters, as everyone says — definitely uncharted at these waters,” he said.
“I’ve been married almost 40 years and I’m sorry to say when my wife told me the pool might not open, I told her she was crazy. Now I’m eating my words,” Guillory said.
So far, studies show no evidence that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through water.
“There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water,” a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statement said.
The main concern is not the water itself, but the common areas and high-touch zones surrounding the pool, including chairs, handrails, bathrooms and congregation areas. This week the CDC released guidance for pool operators on best practices to combat spread of the virus.
Guillory said he and his wife and co-manager, Cindy, are following the CDC guidance as they prepare for their hoped-for reopening. They’ve assessed pool capacity limits at various percentages, separated out tables and chairs, increased the liquid chlorine dosage in the pools and coordinated plans to sanitize high-touch areas, like the bathrooms, pool ladders and tables more frequently.
They plan to utilize other common measures too — including encouraging social distancing, posting signs about hand washing and sanitation, and speaking separately with anyone exhibiting signs of illness — to keep members and staff as safe as possible, he said.
Guillory said he’s confident they can operate safely and still have a nice summer. But, if the pool reopening isn’t approved in Phase 2, the manager said Riverside may need to reconsider opening this season. Like all businesses, Riverside is concerned about the future, but Guillory said he thinks they can weather this.
“We’ve been able to make it over the years. We’re just going to have to see how things go,” he said.
The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is also playing a waiting game with the four city-parish pools. The pools — the Earl J. Chris Pool, Girard Park Pool, M.L. King Pool and O.J. Mouton Pool — have remained closed and don’t have an opening date in sight, Director Gerald Boudreaux said Friday.
Boudreaux said the department is hoping for clarity on the pools’ future in the next 10 days, but opening hinges on more than safety. The city-parish is struggling with budget deficits and the parks department may not have the funds to operate the pools. The budget ramifications are far-reaching; on Friday, Mayor-President Josh Guillory laid off 101 city-parish employees because of coronavirus budget woes.
Things are steadier at Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club. Even so, navigating the process of reopening and tracking changing regulations has been difficult, owner Red Lerille said.
“Every time you turn around there’s a new or different rule,” he said.
Red’s welcomed members back May 15 and began returning to a semblance of normalcy, but areas like the club’s steam room, sauna and kids’ swim areas remain closed under current reopening guidelines. It’s exciting having members back, but there is a certain spirit missing with kids largely absent from the club, he said.
The health club has been kid-friendly for most of its existence and recreational swimming is a popular draw for many families. It’s a strong part of summer business and members who’ve attended the club for decades now bring their children and grandchildren, Lerille said.
Red’s is taking similar safety measures as Guillory at Riverside Swim; they’ve increased sanitation, spaced chairs out and are encouraging social distancing, among other efforts, he said. The addition of children, while desired, will be a unique hurdle to maintaining those safety measures, he said.
“I think that’s going to be a little difficult of a thing and we’ll have to work harder on it. We expect help from the parents and will have the signs up all over the place. We’re basically doing the same thing everyone else is — trying to do things as safely as we can. We don’t want to get anybody sick,” Lerille said.