Acadiana’s coronavirus case count is showing explosive growth. So is the percentage of tests coming back positive.
The seven-day case count on Tuesday of 2,915 was a record, and an increase of more than 50% over the July 7 weekly count -- even though the weekly test volume on Tuesday was 6% less than the previous seven-day period. That combination of cases and test volume resulted in a seven-day positive test rate of 16.4%, compared with 10.1% on July 7.
The seven-day test reduction was partly the result of the July 7 daily tally not being included. The state's reported test volume on that day was extraordinarily high, though the reason is not clear. Leaving out that anomaly, the seven-day positive rate was still much higher Tuesday than on July 6, when it was 11.1%.
The weekly positive test rate has gradually increased for weeks, typically by a few tenths of a percentage point per day. The seven-day positive test rate on Tuesday represented an alarming one-day increase of 3.5 percentage points. Seven-day positive rates exceeded 20%, or double the national goal, in Acadia and Iberia parishes.
Tuesday was the sixth straight day that Acadiana, or Region 4, led all nine of Louisiana’s regions in daily cases. The 534 new cases on Tuesday were a single-day record, as was the 228 cases reported in Lafayette Parish.
With six new COVID-19 deaths reported across the region, the two-week death toll stood at 39 – compared with 17 over the previous two-week period.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were stable, with one fewer reported Tuesday than the previous day, though the number of inpatients have risen sharply in recent weeks. Intensive care beds were 83% occupied.
Region 4 and the neighboring Region 5, which together comprise a dozen parishes in southwest Louisiana, have combined for 1,207 new cases per 100,000 residents since June 15 – compared with a statewide rate of 748.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at all Region 4 parishes over the last seven days:
|Parish
|7D cases (change from 6/30 to 7/7)
|7D %-pos (7/7)
|Acadia
|385 (+103%)
|24.9% (8.3%)
|Evangeline
|112 (+104%)
|17.0% (5.7%)
|Iberia
|413 (+39%)
|21.9% (16.1%)
|Lafayette
|1,216 (+44%)
|14.8% (11.4%)
|St. Landry
|348 (+55%)
|12.9% (8.7%)
|St. Martin
|213 (+15%)
|15.9% (7.6%)
|Vermilion
|228 (+75%)
|15.9% (8.7%)
|All
|2,915 (+52%)
|16.4% (10.1%)