The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s first week of randomly checking students for COVID-19 drew only about 30 of the 300 students invited to take tests. But UL Lafayette Dean of Students Margarita Perez said Monday she hopes the lure of prizes and student spirit will encourage students to voluntarily be tested.
“We started last Monday,” Perez said. She said forms linked to the testing effort had a glitch, which may have limited participation.
“I’m hoping it will get better,” she said.
Those in the pool of students to be invited include only those who live on campus or those who have “personal activity” on campus, such as in-person classes.
She said students are invited to test — the testing is random, but not mandatory — but the effort is complemented by a variety of possible prizes for those who take the test, which is administered Monday through Friday at the COVID-19 test site in front of the Edith DuPre Library.
“We strongly encouraged students to participate, but it is not mandated,” she said. Prizes come from restaurants and stores around the campus. She said her office will market the prizes connected to the testing effort on social media this week.
“I was hoping we’d get a few more,” she said of the first week’s participation level. She said although infections on campus appear to be low — only nine cases were recorded last week — some people with COVID may be asymptomatic.
“The best way to find that out is to test,” she said. “It’s just another safeguard we decided to do to keep our community safe."
UL Lafayette on Monday launched a mandatory random testing effort for faculty, staff and student workers. Those included each week were to be chosen Monday and must test by 3 p.m. Friday.