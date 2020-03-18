The coronavirus crisis may have closed restaurant dining rooms, but you can still order many of your favorite dishes for takeout or delivery.
We'll be scoping out the spots and sharing what we're craving at local eateries until restaurants are fully open and operating again.
Here are a few sandwiches we're eyeing today.
The matty: butter garlic shrimp, spicy mayo, slaw, candied jalapeno and Zapp’s on a toasted ciabatta roll served with lots of napkins. You can get it for $13 at Market Eatz, which opened last month at 819 E. Broussard Road. The restaurant is offering curbside pick-up, delivery and takeout from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Call 337-565-EATZ to place an order.
The BLT: the best version of a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich you can imagine. Find it for just $3.99 at Suire’s Grocery and Restaurant, 13923 La. 35 in Kaplan. The shop is offering curbside pickup and counter takeout from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 337-643-8911 to place an order.
Shawn’s burger V 2.0: a spicy, flame-broiled burger patty on a sweet bun with pepper jack cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce, sriracha, fried jalapenos and a fried egg. It’s yours for $9.09 at Broaddus Burgers, 610 E. Kaliste Saloom Road. The restaurant is offering carry out, drive-thru pickup and delivery through Waitr from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 337-534-4520 to place an order.
