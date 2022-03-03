When South Louisiana Community College leaders opened locations of “The Pantry” — a food bank — on its campuses in Lafayette, Abbeville and Opelousas, they expected business would be brisk.
But not this brisk.
“We knew food insecurity was an issue,” Lana Fontenot, SLCC vice chancellor for institutional advancement, said Thursday. In fact, more than half of the community college students said last year they at least occasionally encountered trouble trying to secure food.
That’s why SLCC established individual pantries at the three campuses among nine where students cited food security most as a problem. Using a combined $10,000 in grant money from ATMOS Energy and Blue Cross Blue Shield and donations from Do-It-Greener Foundation for start-up, they opened the pantries on Jan. 10. Because academic courses were delivered remotely, leaving few students on campus early in the semester, the formal opening of the pantries did not take place until last week.
Nonetheless, visits to the pantries seem to be outpacing expectations. The goal was to serve some 500 students this semester but Fontenot said more than 325 had been served already by this week.
“This speaks to a need greater than anticipated,” Fontenot said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is also believed to have worsened the situation among college students, primarily first-generation students and students of color.
Students needing food, household and personal products are asked — not required — to submit answers to a few general questions when they access the pantries. Those questions let pantry operators know in general terms who is being served. Inside the pantry, students are welcome to take what they need.
The pantry at SLCC in Lafayette is located in a room about 12-by-18, where such food items as canned vegetables, boxes of chili and macaroni and cheese, crackers, grits and Ramen noodles are available for the taking. The pantry also offers personal care products.
Additional donations have come from Brookshire, which includes Super 1 groceries and from faculty, staff and public. Staff members manage the food pantries.
SLCC sent emails to faculty, staff and students and posted signage to let them know the pantries were open. Fontenot said instructors have been “great” in identifying students who might need help with food and leading to the pantry.
SLCC has been careful to give students their privacy when visiting the pantry. Efforts are ongoing to make sure students know that food is available.
Fontenot said the college hopes to open pantries at other SLCC campuses. SLCC operates nine campuses in eight parishes.