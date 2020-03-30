More than 100 people, either confirmed coronavirus patients or those suspected of having the virus, are being treated in area hospitals, some of them very ill and in intensive care, the area's top public health official said Monday.
"Our hospitals are feeling a strain," Dr. Tina Stefanski, public health director for Region 4 with the Louisiana Department of Health, said at a news conference Monday.
Stefanski again declined to release demographic details about coronavirus cases or deaths in the area, but offered that there are more than 100 people with the virus or suspected of having the virus in hospitals in Region 4, which includes the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion.
As of Monday, seven Acadiana residents had died from the virus.
On March 23, there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish. A week later, DHH reported 82 cases, an 811% increase in a single week. In the 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, an additional 32 cases were reported in Lafayette Parish.
The numbers, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Monday, are patients with multiple symptoms, and are not a true representation of the number of people with coronavirus.
“There are likely more cases than are being recorded," he said.
In Acadiana, only the highest-risk individuals are being tested, Stefanski said. Some people showing symptoms aren't being tested, she said.
Since the first two cases of coronavirus in Acadiana were reported March 18 in Lafayette Parish, the number of confirmed cases in DHH Region 4 as of noon Monday was 157 with seven deaths. St. Landry Parish reported its first death Monday.
Statewide there have been 4,025 confirmed coronavirus cases and 185 deaths. Orleans Parish remains the epicenter of the state's coronavirus outbreak with 1,480 confirmed cases since the first case was reported there March 9. Eighty-six people in Orleans Parish have died as a result of coronavirus since the first death in the state was reported in Orleans Parish on March 14.
New Orleans, Stefanski said, is probably a couple of weeks ahead of Acadiana in the progress of the virus. Local officials hope that with social distancing, Acadiana will avoid the high number of cases and deaths Orleans Parish is experiencing and the strain on the health care community.
"We're seeing very sick patients" and hospitals are near capacity, she said.
In a few weeks, if coronavirus cases and hospital admissions continue to increase, Stefanski said, "We potentially could be in a situation where our health care system could be severely impacted."
Regionally, hospitals still have ICU capacity, she said. Admissions to ICU have been on the rise due to coronavirus and patients suffering other maladies such as heart attacks and strokes.
Dr. Michael Odinet with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center asked residents to heed the stay at home proclamation. Health care workers are away from their families during this time, he said, adding he has been separated from his family the past 10 days.
Stefanski also implored residents to take precautions, to stay home except for necessities and then to remain at least six feet apart.
Officials have received calls about people having crawfish boils and pool parties, of families going shopping together, of people shopping for home improvement supplies, Guillory said.
"That newly renovated kitchen or recreational space wont bring much joy to a family if the price includes a severe illness or the death of a loved one," Guillory said.
"If you consider yourself a patriot," he said, "If you consider yourself a person of faith, if you have a good social conscience, this is the time to demonstrate to yourself, to your family, to your neighbors and friends what that means."