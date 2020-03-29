What happens when an expecting mother and a rocket scientist team up against a pandemic?
You end up with an innovative product that could slow the spread of contagious diseases, such as the new coronavirus.
"Timing is so critical," said Christina Barbier. "We want to get this out to market right away."
The Lafayette mom and fashion designer behind Face Touch Alert has been racing to finish prototypes and begin production of the wearable technology that alerts users when they touch their faces.
Barbier hasn't just been racing against COVID-19 as it continues to spread across Louisiana and the United States. She's also been racing against a different kind of deadline — the arrival of her second child.
"I own two businesses, I have a 5-year-old, and I'm pregnant," Barbier said during a March phone interview. "And I'm crazy because I'm a can't-stop-won't-stop-won't-accept-no-for-an-answer kind of a person."
Barbier is a fashion designer and business owner by trade. She owns Maven's Womenswear and Daylily in River Ranch. She also operated Maven's Menswear, which had a seven-year run before closing last year.
She had her second child, Goldie Louise, last week.
"Something happens to you when you have a baby," Barbier said. "It makes you want to just take on the world. You want to be the best version of yourself for your kid. It's fascinating. Your children motivate you to levels you never thought you could reach."
In the days before having her baby, Barbier worked around-the-clock to finish up the website, social media pages and marketing plan for Face Touch Alert.
Now, a team of engineers is finishing up the first version of Face Touch Alert, which Barbier hopes will be affordable and accessible to people from all walks of life.
"Our product doesn't need electricity. Our product doesn't need a smartphone. Our product doesn't need charging cables," Barbier said. "Anybody in the country, or even the world, can simply put this on and it'll alert you when you put your hands to your face. There's nothing else like it."
Dave Borski, an electrical engineer based in San Antonio, Texas, is developing the technology behind the product.
Borski's previous work experience includes partnering with NASA to calibrate equipment for the International Space Station. Now, he's focused on bringing Barbier's concept to life.
"I thought it was a fantastic idea," Borski said. "I think we really have something that's going to have a long-term impact on health and safety — not just during the immediate threat we're facing — but in any industry where you don't want people touching their faces. There's an emerging market for this."
Borski and Barbier envision Face Touch Alert becoming a useful tool for employers.
The silicone products would gently alert users through vibration or sound when their hands are approaching their faces.
It could be useful not just for those in the healthcare and food-service industries, but also for those who work with chemicals that can burn skin.
"We're pushing for it to be the most high-tech low-tech piece of technology out there," Barbier said. "We're trying to bring it to the market for $29, but the price point will depend on the demand."
The wearable technology uses different types calibrated sensors that work together to determine movement and proximity. It's not so different from a pedometer tracking steps or a wireless controller communicating with a video game console.
"We're developing something that's very accurate and low-tech in terms of not having a high price like Apple products but something that's smart enough to where it's going to be reliable," Borski said.
The first version of the product will include two bracelets and a necklace or pendant.
Face Touch Alert's future products could include alternative wearable options, such as rings and clips for earbuds and glasses.
Barbier has been hyper aware of how easily germs pass from hands to the body through the eyes, nose and mouth after her mother-in-law, who works as a nurse, mentioned it to her a few years ago.
During the final weeks of her pregnancy, Barbier became even more aware of the danger of touching her face as COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Louisiana and later in Lafayette. She wondered why no one had created a tool to alert people of habitual behavior like face touching.
Barbier pitched the idea for Face Touch Alert to friends during a play date a few weeks ago, and her friends connected her with Borski.
They immediately got to work on the product.
"We believe in changed behavior. We believe in human beings," Barbier said. "This is birthed out of love and not out of monetization. We have families and companies and other jobs. The reason we bonded and put so much of ourselves into this is because we believed we had the ability to create something that could change things — not just during the coronavirus but in people's day-to-day lives."
Face Touch Alert won't be available for another two or three months more, but Barbier and Borski are hoping to gauge interest before beginning production. Those interested in learning more can visit ftalert.com.
Even though their product was conceptualized because of a pandemic, Barbier and Borski hope Face Touch Alert will have an impact even after the world recovers from COVID-19.
Perhaps it will be one of many innovations to come from the crisis.
"I'm very optimistic about our country that has innovated over the years through wars and other things," Borski said. "Although this pandemic has caused some unfortunate casualties, I think it will also drive some net positives in a lot of ways. I think we'll see lots of innovation, and I think we'll come out of this better than we were before."