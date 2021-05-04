Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, has set June 6 as the Sunday for the 300,000 Catholics in his Acadiana diocese to return to the obligation of attending Mass.

Catholics in the eight civil parishes and 120 churches in the Diocese of Lafayette have been dispensed from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass since March 2020, when the pandemic was declared.

“Because of the seriousness of the pandemic, the Sunday obligation was dispensed by me to comply with safety directives recommended by health authorities,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “Now that conditions have improved, people more frequently shop, socialize, go to gyms and participate in other activities outside their homes, the time has come to also observe the Lord’s Day by assisting at Mass on Sundays. I am therefore lifting the dispensation from Sunday Obligation in the Diocese of Lafayette beginning on June 6, 2021, the Feast of Corpus Christi.”

Deshotel said Catholics who are sick, in nursing homes, immune compromised and older or caring for a sick person at home will remain exempt from attending Mass.

The decision followed discussion among bishops in the seven dioceses of Louisiana. The dioceses of Lake Charles and Shreveport lifted the dispensation earlier.

Deshotel also expressed his thanks to “our many good priests who looked for ways to creatively continue to minister to us in a safe way during the pandemic.” When the pandemic began in early 2020 and houses of worship in Louisiana were ordered closed, diocesan priests turned to live streaming Masses, offering drive-through confessions and celebrating outdoor Masses as ways to stay in spiritual touch with their congregations.

While the bishops generally try to speak with one voice on such matters, some bishops chose different paths toward bringing the faithful back to church, differing on when to return in some cases and whether to wear masks. Letters released by most of the bishops in individual dioceses seemed to follow a common statement.

The bishops sought to follow the official guidance of the state health officials, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Bishop Michael Duca of Baton Rouge said masks would be required at Masses so that the churches there could return to full capacity. Social distancing would be lessened, he said in a letter to his diocese.

In Alexandria, Bishop Robert W. Marshall said that masks were “highly recommended for all indoor gatherings” and for outdoor gatherings where social distancing was not maintained.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond said the dispensation would end June 6 in the New Orleans archdiocese, but was clear that those in hospital care or “fearful because of underlying health conditions” would remain excused from Mass.

Most Rev. Shelton Fabre, bishop of Houma-Thibodaux, said in a videoed statement April 29 that masks would be recommended at Masses but not required. The diocese also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it was not ready yet to lift the dispensation.

A pastoral letter from Deshotel will be read at Masses on the weekend of March 15-16.