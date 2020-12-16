Acadiana’s fall coronavirus outbreak appears to be slowing after a Thanksgiving bump, with plateauing weekly case counts, rising test volumes and gradually tapering positivity rates.
Case counts and positivity rates remain historically very high, however, and the slowing trends are only a few days old. The durability of those trends will be tested over the next two weeks with upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 appear to be stabilizing as well, with week-over-week decreases between 2% and 6% for four straight days as of Tuesday.
Lafayette hospital workers started receiving the first round of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine doses this week. Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes are distributing 4,000 initial doses to employees, with the second and final round to be administered in coming weeks. Widespread distribution of coronavirus vaccines is not expected until spring and summer of 2021.
The fall wave arrived in Acadiana in early November, with spiraling cases and hospitalizations over about two weeks. The spike appeared to slow as Thanksgiving approached, but ticked up again after that holiday.
The slowing trends are most visible in the state’s weekly “date of test” report, which tallies test results by the date they were taken. Those reports are released on a week lag, but they are generally more reliable than the state’s daily reports.
The daily reports publish results as labs deliver them to the health department, and they sometimes include results from previous weeks and months.
Week-over-week case counts in the seven-parish region increased by about 3% to start the second week of December, dipping from double-digit increases in the previous week, according to the date-of-test report. Test volumes shot up while cases slowed down, with week-over-week increases topping 30%.
The percentage of weekly tests resulting in new cases steadily – though slowly – decreased as a resulting, dipping from 11.9% as of Dec. 1 to 9.3% as of Dec. 9. The state calculates positivity rates somewhat differently, but the rate for Acadiana showed similar decline in that period.
The recent daily reports have been harder to read, thanks to fluctuating test volumes. Still, test volumes are generally increasing while case counts appear mostly flat.
The rolling weekly total of confirmed new cases was above 2,000 on Wednesday, where it has been for eight of the past 10 reporting days. While the weekly caseload does not appear to be rising much beyond that watermark, it remains at its highest level since summer. Summer caseloads rose to slightly beyond current levels.