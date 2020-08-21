Most students enroll in college to learn. Many of them stay in college because they feel involved, nurtured and connected to their chosen campus.
That’s not lost on University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s leaders, who aim to deliver not only an academic experience for students this fall but also a social one, one that will encourage students to re-enroll for the spring.
“Overwhelmingly our students reported a desire to be back on campus,” Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said at a virtual State of the University event this week. “They wanted to interact with students and faculty. They missed the experiences of student life.”
Hebert said student life experiences — "shared “time among friends,” myriad campus events and participation in student organizations — make up a valuable portion of students’ college memories. He said UL Lafayette wants its new students to have those memories, COVID-19 or not.
That passion for campus connection isn’t lost on students, either — especially freshmen. Friends in the residence halls can become friends for four years — maybe much longer — through socializing or by sharing academic interests, faith experiences or more. Making those connections within the demands of socially distancing is challenging.
“It’s a different experience. Everyone’s experience is different than we would have imagined,” said Dean of Students Margarita Perez. She said the university is being creative in how it is enabling or encouraging experiences for students, including extracurricular activities, some in person, some virtual.
One night, students play “Boom Boom Bingo” online, she said. Floor meetings held in the residence halls — only residents can enter the residence halls — take place on Microsoft Teams. Students are encouraged to socialize in small groups outdoors.
“There are definite social limits. We’re trying to offer opportunities for students to engage,” Perez said. But engagement with others must be done in ways that are “socially smart,” she added: Wear the mask. Keep a social distance. Protect yourself from the novel coronavirus.
Already, in week No. 1, students are appreciating the challenges of connecting with others on UL Lafaytette’s campus, especially with classes that are offered in formats other than face-to-face.
“I don’t even know what most of my classmates look like,” said Zoe Bernard, a freshman studying criminal justice.
But she said that even with restrictions, her initial introduction to campus has been satisfying.
“I’m loving it so far. There are always groups of people outside doing all kinds of different things,” she said.
Kristin Lanoue, also a freshman majoring in criminal justice, said she has had some initial difficulty meeting fellow students in her dorm because common areas in the dorms are closed, which was done to discourage large clusters of students from gathering and potentially spreading COVID-19.
“We’ve been able to meet our suitemates but not really anyone else down the hall since the community rooms are closed,” she said.
“I feel like you have to get outside of the dorms because it’s kind of depressing just sitting in there all the time, so I’ll get out and just walk the campus,” Lanoue said.
There’s a reason for the dorm restrictions. Pat Cottonham, vice president of student affairs, said campus leaders want to educate students about staying safe during the pandemic.
“Students still need to practice social distancing,” she said. “Some are a little challenged by that. We’re working on that.
“We don’t want to deny students the chance to meet friends and build relationships and learn from one another,” Cottonham said. “We want to provide social opportunities, but we want to keep them healthy.”
To that end, there is abundant signage inside the residence hall to direct social distancing. It may frustrate students seeking new friends and contacts, but the intent is to keep them safe.
Cottonham said Get-on-Board Day has been an annual vehicle for introducing students — especially freshmen — to campus activities that are provided at UL Lafayette by some 300 organizations and clubs — everything from athletics to sororities. Ordinarily, clubs set up booths on the campus Quad early in the semester and provide new students with information about how they might join.
This year, Cottonham said, organizations and clubs won’t cluster on the lawn on a single day, but will present themselves to students by category of activity over the course of several weeks. For example, fraternities and sororities were featured on the Quad this week; religious organizations may present themselves next week. That’s important, she said, because it gives students opportunities to connect with others, even if many activities during the semester may be presented virtually rather than in person.
Carson Hall, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, said he didn’t make it to Get-on-Board Day, but he said he’s connected nonetheless with fraternities on campus, most recently by attending a fraternity barbecue.
“So I’ve been able to meet with a bunch of people,” he said.
“Having that touch with others matters,” Perez said. “It’s important for students to have contacts with their resident assistants and with community members on campus. Students need to feel like they belong to their community. That touch could be from a video or in some instance in person. COVID-19 is forcing us to explore other ways to connect.”
Perez said RA’s, faculty, staff and peer mentors have all been encouraged to make sure students get involved with others on campus. She said they are encouraging students — especially freshmen, who have fewer established contacts on campus — to be “intentional” about making connections.
“We’re trying to maintain the college experience,” she said. “We want students to meet people from other parts of state and country, to explore new hobbies. That is what college is about — getting outside your comfort zone.”
“We would love for every student to find a place where they feel like they can connect, based on their interest and values,” Cottonham said. “A happy, successful student does more than go to class and go home.”
That takes work, though. Lanoue and Bernard said more organized activities on campus would help freshmen meet more people. But to be successful, Lanoue said, you have to work hard to find more activities.
Perez said this freshmen class is “the most equipped of any group” to meet the challenges of connecting virtually and establishing themselves despite the mandates of social distancing. They’re adept at technology. They’re accustomed to social media and gaming. And now they are learning more new platforms on campus.
“This group is very resilient,” she said. “Many of them from South Louisiana overcame the floods of 2016 and have pushed through different experiences and learned to adjust. They still have a sense of adventure.”