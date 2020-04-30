Don’s Seafood, 4309 Johnston St., is offering more than its “mostly available” full menu to customers starting Friday. Under new state and city guidelines, the popular dining spot also will offer patrons a place to sit.

James Hebert, managing partner, said his staff was measuring the parking lot Thursday afternoon to determine how many seats the restaurant, open since 1974, will be able to offer to customers when it opens at 11 a.m. Friday.

For the past several weeks, Don’s has offered curbside-only pickup. Most customers order food and drive away, but some park nearby and sit on their truck tailgates to eat or pull collapsible chairs from their trunks and dine.

“Now we can say ‘We have a space for you,’” Hebert said Thursday, adding that the restaurant’s options cover most of the regular menu except a few items not available. “There’s a handful of products we can’t get.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he is extending Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, through May 15, saying some regions haven’t shown enough progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak to lessen widespread restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

He added a modification for restaurants, which had only been allowed to offer curbside and to-go service. Starting Friday, they will be allowed to offer outdoor eating areas if there is no table service. He also said public-facing employees must wear masks.

Serving curbside has enabled Don’s to keep staff on the payroll, except for the three weeks restaurants were closed. But sales, Hebert said, lag substantially behind.

“There’s no way a full-service restaurant of our size and stature could do enough curbside business to make up for people in the building,” Hebert said. “We’ve been keeping people employed, and that’s about it.”

Curbside orders will continue to be served, and wait staff cannot take orders in the tented areas that will be set aside for seating. But customers can head for the tables after picking up their orders.

Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar and Social Southern Table will also have outdoor seating areas available.

Fezzo's will set up outside its Scott restaurant 12 tables that will each seat four people, manager Scott Adkins said.

At Ruffino's On The River, 921 Camellia Blvd., outdoor seating will be available along the Vermilion River starting Friday to adapt with the directive after weeks of offering only to-go orders.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, owner Ruffin Rodrigue noted, and all orders must be called in ahead of time.

Reve Coffee Roasters, 200A Jefferson St., will reopen its outdoor patio seating for to-go orders, owners said in a Facebook post. Ordering is allowed at the door, by phone or via the Cloosiv app.

Seating will be restricted to two people per table. Staff will wear masks, and tables and chairs will be sanitized between seatings.

"We are excited to have this semblance of normalcy back," the post read.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has set down strict standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the temporary seating areas, including these:

Reduced capacity to 25%

Tables spaced 10 feet apart, to enforce a 6-foot distance for people

Tables limited to 10 people

Gatherings limited where people enter and exit a building.

Hebert said Fridays have typically been his busiest curbside pickup days; he’s anticipating brisk traffic this Friday. He said he’ll call in additional staff as permitted to handle extra business; by Saturday, he said, he’ll have a better idea what to expect with available seating.

Richard Young, owner of Element, formerly Event Rentals, was setting up tables and chairs at Don’s on Thursday. He said his company has worked with area restaurants for several weeks, donating the use of Element’s tents for their curbside efforts, and some restaurants are now taking his discounted rate to add tables and chairs starting Friday.

“We’re setting up a bunch of them right now,” he said. “The rules have been a moving target for the last few weeks. But now they are allowing the restaurants to have covered seating areas without services. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate that.”

Young said the rules shift marks “the first opportunity for the restaurants to make a dollar.” Restaurants with parking lots can create some covered seating space. But not everyone has such space.

Nonetheless, he said, he expects Lafayette area people will be lured by seating outside some restaurants.

“I’m tired of gumbo and red beans and rice at home,” he said, suggesting that most people in a restaurant-rich city like Lafayette also are eager to dine out.

He said restaurant owners are hoping that seating will help draw additional business, but if it doesn’t they’ve added more expenses to their operations. Still, he said, it’s encouraging to see the entrepreneurial spirit reviving in restaurants.

Young said a few weeks back, he began offering tents free to restaurants that were offering curbside pickup. It was a convenience for customers, he said, but it also signaled to passersby that the restaurant was open. Among places where he set up tents were Don’s, Ruffino’s, Pete’s, Zia’s, Fezzo’s and Bon Temp Grille. Some restaurants are winning, some losing by staying open.

In New Orleans — where Element’s main office is — restaurant owners are “sitting there banging their heads against the wall, ‘spitballing’ to see what works,” he said. Lafayette restaurant owners are doing the same. But they’re trying.

Restaurant owners and staff, he said, are hardy people.

“If you’re not doing a great job in Lafayette, you can’t even step into the ring,” he said.