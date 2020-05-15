Acadiana on Friday entered the first phase of reopening an economy that had been largely shuttered for two months by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The partial reopening marked the first day since mid-March — when the governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order that closed many businesses — that restaurants could offer dine-in service with 25% customer capacity.
A host of other businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, gyms, and bars with food permits, were also allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity.
Tsunami Sushi owner Michele Ezell wasn't complaining when she said this Friday afternoon: Her restaurants felt more like an operating room on opening day.
Staffers and customers — which there were plenty of for lunch on Friday at the downtown Lafayette restaurant — complied with the requirements that three months ago would have seemed absurd. They limited capacity. Employees wore masks. Tables were spaced 10 feet apart.
“It’s just weird,” said Ezell, who also operates restaurants in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. “It’s not what we do. It’s not our wheelhouse. It’s the next level making sure that people don’t contract a virus that could kill them. It’s scary.
“Everyone’s expectations are different. Some (customers) are coming in without masks. They don’t care. Then we have some call in and make sure their table is a certain distance away.”
The staff finished the afternoon without complaints from customers, she noted, who respected the process. The main seating area was reduced to eight tables — it normally can have 14 — while there was no seating at the sushi bar or the bar, which seats 36.
Six tables stayed full on Friday, and throw in the increased carry-outs that most restaurants have experienced since the shutdown began, and the afternoon was good.
The restaurant was able to open with most of the staff returning after between 50 and 55 employees were furloughed once the shutdown began, she said.
“It’s not ideal,” she said. “Your expenses don’t really change very much. There’s a lot of expenses that remain the same regardless of what your revenue stream is or capacity is. It’s not much activity, but it’s the only activity you can do.”
Also on Friday, the staff at Broaddus Burgers opened its dining area to customers, but there were about 20 customers total during lunch, owner Shawn Broaddus said. The pandemic has changed the eatery on Kaliste Saloom Road to more of an evening place to eat than a lunch destination.
That’s mostly because two large employers nearby — VieMed and LHC Group — sent their employees to work remotely.
“A lot of things changed for a little while,” Broaddus said. “We always say that when something disappears, there’s another opportunity that opens up. The first week and a half we put a to go menu and a phone number on every single bag that went out the door. We reached out to every customer who dined here. I just thought of it as the same ideas as opening a new restaurant.”
The restaurant was able to keep most of its employees — only bus boys were furloughed but were able to return once it received PPP funds — and the staff got to work on upkeep of the building during the shutdown, he said.
There may still be changes for them.
“There were a lot of to-go orders today,” he said. “I think we’ll have to have a to-go person all the time.”
Not all restaurants offered dine-in service Friday.
At Spoonbill Watering Hole and Restaurant, the restaurant’s staff alone meets the 25% capacity of the building’s interior. But customers were able to eat on the patio and be served by the wait staff, owner Jeremy Conner said.
The restaurant made it through the shutdown without furloughs, he said.
And even with the overcast sky for lunch Friday, diners came out.
“We’ve had a lot of traffic today,” Conner said. “People are really excited about coming out.”
Barber shops and salons
Friday was all about multi-tasking for James Beranek, co-owner of Just 4 Him Haircuts in Lafayette, Youngsville, Broussard and Carencro, as he reopened his barbershops Friday for the first time in two months.
While four hair dressers wearing masks cut hair, Beranek answered calls, took customers' names and directed them to outdoor seating. He also took temperatures and sanitized equipment.
It was a busy morning with steady clients at all four locations, he said, praising customers for being polite and patient.
"We're doing the best we can," Beranek said. "We're blessed to be open."
Customer Buddy Webb of Lafayette had nothing but praise for the precautions Beranek too at his Lafayette shop.
They were taking the temperature of every customer, Webb said, because fever is one symptom of COVID-19. Customers waited outside in chairs positioned six feet apart or inside their cars and were called when it was their turn for a hair cut, he said.
Plastic curtains separated the work space of each stylist, Webb said, and they sanitized the area between uses.
"She sprayed antibacterial on the clippers and everything before she even touched my hair," he said. "They're really taking things seriously over there. You have to have a mask on or you don't get a hair cut."
Andre Guidry of Andre G's Barbershop in Lafayette had brisk business Friday, too.
"One after another," he said in the afternoon.
Sanitizing his work space and equipment was slowing Guidry's work and taking a lot out of him. But's sanitation is necessary to keep people healthy, he said.
"I hope we don't have another resurrection" of the virus, Guidry added.
Fitness centers
Though Tim Metcalf can’t operate his ilovekickboxing as he normally would, he said the 25% capacity rule will be no problem. In fact, his plans will limit the number of people in the gym to half that amount.
For Metcalf’s gym on Bertrand Drive, 25% occupancy means 28 people, he said. But classes for now will be limited to 12 people with two instructors. Classes will occur one at a time, and members must reserve space in advance. The schedule of eight classes per day will allow for time in between each one to sterilize the premises.
In normal times, the classes would stagger with no reservations necessary, resulting in 40 to 50 people on site at any time.
Metcalf, who also owns Deano’s Pizza across the street, said he understands how the occupancy limits are difficult for restaurants.
“That 25% number is horrible for us,” Metcalf said, referring to his restaurant. “But in this case it doesn’t affect us whatsoever.”
A few other changes are in place as well. Group discussions about health and fitness that typically follow classes will be offered online only. Portions of classes that involve members partnering with one another will be shelved, so that people physically interact only with kickboxing bags.
While the changes limit the number of people inside, they don’t affect the business model of a monthly subscription business. The current monthly fee is two-thirds the normal rate, and Metcalf said the reduction will remain in place through the end of the month. He said he is gratified that most of the gym’s members — about 140 out of 200 — stuck around with the reduced price during the closure.
“Our members stuck with us. We went to virtual workouts,” Metcalf said. “Until we make them whole, we will continue that low price.”
Metcalf, who said he also managed to avoid layoffs and furloughs for eight instructors, said the business is still merely “treading water,” even if it’s naturally suited to weather the coronavirus crisis.
But he said he is hopeful for increased business as people start to value physical fitness in a way they may not have previously.
“This isn’t about losing 20 pounds or your high school reunion,” Metcalf said. “You have to maintain a certain level of fitness and health if you want to live these days.”
Movie theaters
Lafayette residents hoping to catch a movie on the big screen now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted will have limited options.
And it will look a little different.
The Grand 14 at 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road will reopen in a limited capacity beginning Friday. Private groups of up to 20 people can select from 49 films ranging from the Harry Potter franchise to The Big Lebowski and have a “personal cinema experience” for $100, said Amber Griffith, Southern Theatres creative and digital marketing manager.
Southern Theatres owns The Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas.
Private screenings must be booked seven days in advance and screenings are available between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, according to the company’s website.
Griffith said the company plans to stagger booking times and auditorium use so that while private groups may be in the building at the same time, they can be kept separate in common areas and shouldn’t cross paths. Staggering times also allows the staff to sanitize the auditoriums after use.
Staff will wear masks and guests are also asked to wear masks, observe social distancing in common spaces and sit at appropriate distances in the auditoriums, she said.
“This way we could offer the option to come back to the theater. It allows some employees to continue working in a safe manner, limits the amount of people coming in and out and we knew we could do it for an affordable price. It’s a nice first step that we’re able to do safely for everyone,” Griffith said.
The Grand 14 is one of six locations launching this limited private screening opportunity; the other locations include The Grand’s venues in Alexandria, Slidell, Conroe, Texas and Macon, Georgia, according to their website.
Griffith said the company is assessing possibilities at The Grand 16 at 3141 Johnston St., but nothing has been decided. They chose to open the Kaliste Saloom Road location because planned theater renovations are complete and guests can enjoy the location's new reclining chairs.
Morrison Companies, owners of Celebrity Theatres, announced their cinemas would remain closed during the state’s Phase 1 reopening and they anticipate returning to business in the weeks prior to blockbuster releases in early July. The company operates a movie theater in Broussard.
An exact projected reopening date was not given.
Staff writers Claire Taylor, Ben Myers and Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.