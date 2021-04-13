COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Acadiana are making adjustments to their vaccine offerings after federal health regulators requested a pause on administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after some recipients experienced a rare blood clot.
The shift comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration urged distributors to suspend the Johnson & Johnson shot as the agencies investigate potentially dangerous blood clots that six people in other states reportedly experienced after they received the vaccine.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, Office of Public Health Region 4 director, said the seven-parish area included in Region 4 has sufficient supply of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines to cover all upcoming appointments and scheduled clinics without reducing offered spots. She said the state offered to expedite delivery of additional Pfizer and Moderna doses to cover appointments in the upcoming days, but so far that hasn’t been necessary for Region 4.
Scheduled recipients are being notified of the changes by phone or email. Stefanski said they’ve had some cancellations “but not many, most people are keeping their appointments.”
The Region 4 office has been revamping its vaccination registration page since early Tuesday to reflect the changes, which resulted in short-term limits on which clinics were shown as available online. Stefanski said public health leaders have to be smart in planning out which vaccine will be available at which clinic because they need to ensure the vaccination sites will be available, or an alternate location can be booked, for the second doses.
Stefanski said while the Johnson & Johnson pause caused some disruption to people’s plans, the community should draw confidence from the pause instead of fear.
“The systems of monitoring and safety checks are working as intended. ... We’ve been hearing ... if there were any safety concerns the FDA and CDC would be forthcoming with those concerns and I think that’s what we’re seeing occur. I think it’s very good the transparency is there,” she said.
Patricia Thompson, spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, said Lafayette General is switching all Johnson & Johnson scheduled appointments through the end of April to Pfizer appointments. The change impacted approximately 60 patients on Tuesday, and another 62 that were scheduled through the end of the month, she said.
Thompson said all of Tuesday’s patients were contacted in advance and all opted to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Team members are in the process of calling the 62 other patients scheduled for Johnson & Johnson doses to discuss the change and make necessary appointment adjustments. The spokesperson said they’re not anticipating many cancellations.
“The safety of our patients and community is our highest priority. While we have not seen any of our patients experience this type of reaction, we took immediate action upon learning of this guidance and will pause the use of J&J until further notice,” a statement said.
Elisabeth Arnold, spokesperson for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, referred The Acadiana Advocate to a statement from the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which includes Lourdes, that said the system’s facilities would halt all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will move forward with Pfizer and Moderna doses.