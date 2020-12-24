Merilyn Crain sees the COVID-19 vaccines as a light at the end of the long, dark tunnel of 2020.
That's why she and her husband decided to donate enough money to Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes to purchase the special freezers needed to store the vaccines arriving in Acadiana.
"It was hard to find something we were able to do that could make a difference," Crain said. "The focus for me right now is seeing this stop so people can get back to work, so that grandmothers can hug their grandchildren, so that we can go to our favorite restaurant and cut up with the waiters."
Merilyn and George Crain reached out to Acadiana's largest hospital systems just before Thanksgiving with the idea. After a few conversations, the concept became a reality.
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed an ultra-cold freezer earlier this month on the main campus to store the Pfizer vaccine. Two additional coolers have been ordered to store the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't require the same ultra-cold storage.
Lourdes has also ordered and is expected to receive an ultra-cold freezer in the new year.
Hospital administrators say the Crains' generosity makes a huge difference, especially because many of the elective surgeries that generate income have been canceled or postponed this year as workers care for critically ill coronavirus patients.
Each of the four freezers cost between $10,000 and $14,000.
"There are always areas of need in a health system," said Nancy Broadhurst, executive director of the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation. "And COVID-19 has created many needs this year, but it's also given so many an opportunity to be generous."
Without the special freezers, the Lafayette hospitals would have relied on sister hospitals in their network to send over smaller batches of vaccines in coolers packed with dry ice. Vaccines transported that way would have a much shorter shelf life than those stored in the ultra-cold freezers.
The on-site freezers also allow the hospitals to order and store vaccines in bulk directly from the manufacturers. That could eventually result in greater vaccine availability for the community, although it's too soon to say for certain.
"It's a wonderful donation. It's a great gift," said Jeigh Stipe, executive director of the Lourdes Foundation. "You need to prepare for what's ahead. Today, we're not giving vaccines to the community, but when you get to a point where you're planning and deploying that, we will need the ultra-cold storage. This will allow us to be able to administer vaccines to more people."
Rodney Good, system director of pharmacy for Ochsner Lafayette General, said he and his colleagues eagerly awaited the Dec. 10 arrival of their ultra-cold freezer.
"We watched all day long, waiting for it to come," Good said. "It finally showed up at the end of the day, and we got it unpacked and got it safely inside."
The ultra-cold freezer looks similar to a standard, upright freezer with a single door on the outside and two compartments on the inside. It's kept at about minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
The freezer can hold about 6,000 vials or 30,000 doses of the vaccine.
Good, who had COVID-19 in October, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine alongside dozens of other hospital employees. A second dose will be administered 21 days after the first.
"I felt honored and blessed, actually, to be in the position that I am in in a health care system to be able to get the vaccine," Good said. "Because we all went into the business to take care of patients, and we do this because that's what we want to do in our hearts. This has been a really tough battle. To get some support in the form of a vaccine to prevent us from getting sick has been just amazing."
Lafayette's hospitals have seen kindness and support in many forms since March.
Residents have rallied together to give back to health care workers through donated meals, masks, cards, signs and more.
"When this all started, we didn't look for anybody to do anything for us," Stipe said. "It was just an amazing, amazing thing to watch and to be a part of because it was so unexpected. The ingenuity and generosity of the community was amazing. People just took it to another level."
Hundreds of health care workers are now receiving the vaccine each day as part of the Louisiana Department of Health's first phase of vaccination distribution. Nursing home residents and employees are expected to be vaccinated at the end of the month and into the new year.
Widespread community vaccinations will happen in the coming months.
Lafayette's hospital systems and pharmacies are working with the Department of Health on a timeline for community vaccination distribution, which is expected to begin with higher risk groups.
"The donation was just a wonderful, wonderful gift that we didn't expect," Good said. "It will allow us to be able to operate as a hub for the community once we get permission from the state to start community-wide vaccinations."
Merilyn and George Crain, who are 70 and 73, plan to receive the vaccine once they're available to the community.
"We will wait our turn, just like everyone else, but once it's available, you won't be able to hold me back," Merilyn Crain said.
They're also hoping to work with the hospital systems in the new year to ensure underserved populations also have easy access to the vaccines.
Merilyn Crain envisions vaccination vehicles similar to bookmobiles traveling to neighborhoods in Acadiana. Although it would be difficult to distribute the Pfizer vaccine that way because it requires ultra-cold storage and two doses, she thinks the Moderna vaccine and others in development could be distributed that way.
"It would only take regular refrigeration and a vehicle," Merilyn Crain said. "I'm all about doing what we can so everyone can go back to some sort of normal life. It won't necessarily be what we had before, but we should do the best we can."
The Crains were acutely aware of the new coronavirus long before the first case was confirmed in Acadiana.
Merilyn Crain canceled a trip in February to India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Singapore as the virus spread through Asia. Less than two months later, her 91-year-old mother would be infected with COVID-19 in a Monroe nursing home.
"I was aware of this early on and following what was going on for my own travel plans," Crain said. "So by the beginning of March, we had already curtailed our exposures. We pretty much weren't going anywhere."
Merilyn Crain still remembers the uncertainty and fear that surrounded her mother's diagnosis during the first wave of the pandemic in Louisiana. Her mom was among the first to contract the virus in the nursing home, and before long, several residents and staff members would also get sick. The woman who lived across the hall would die of COVID-19 complications.
Merilyn Crain's mother would ultimately survive after hospital treatment.
"She's still not at baseline, but she's recovered," Crain said. "She can carry on a conversation. She may not be oriented, but she's happy, and that's the blessing."
Like so many, Merilyn Crain has been eager to get back to pre-pandemic life, but she's also not willing to jeopardize her health or the health of her husband, whose multiple comorbidities put him at a higher risk for complications of the virus.
They've rarely left their home in the LeBlanc community near Abbeville this year.
"The most important thing we can do right now is mask and distance, just until we can get enough people vaccinated to stop this surge," Merilyn Crain said. "And I know it's a sacrifice for people. Some people think of it as curtailing their freedom. Well, there's nothing that's going to curtail our freedom more than this virus."
There's a light at the end of the tunnel as Lafayette's hospitals continue to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines, but frontline workers know the pandemic isn't over yet.
Community infection rates remain high, and many hospital workers will spend the Christmas weekend caring for critically ill coronavirus patients.
"Everyone can do something," Merilyn Crain said. "You may think it's insignificant, that wearing a mask won't make a difference or washing your hands frequently is no big deal, but every little thing adds up. Like the saying goes, if everyone would light one candle, what a bright world it would be."