Four correctional officers and one inmate at the Lafayette Parish jail have tested positive for coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
The five cases are the first associated with the jail that have been publicly disclosed. Responding to questions, the Sheriff's Office said other staff members had tested positive but did not say how many or provide additional details. No other inmates had tested positive, the Sheriff's Office said, but it was not immediately clear how many have been tested.
The inmate received a positive result on June 12, the same day the National Guard provided free, voluntary testing onsite to staff and inmates. The Sheriff's Office did not answer directly when asked how many individuals were tested that day, replying only that "tests were administered on a voluntary basis."
Positive results for the four deputies were reported in the week prior to the National Guard testing. All the infected individuals were immediately quarantined, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inmate who tested positive does not have symptoms.
News of the cases at the jail comes a day after a state health official, Alex Billioux, warned of a “very alarming rise in new cases” in the Acadiana region.
Other parts of Louisiana are showing increases as well, especially in the areas around Alexandria and Lake Charles. 90% of the new cases across the state are the result of “community spread,” as opposed to congregant settings like jails, Billioux said.
More information will be added when it becomes available