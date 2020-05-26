The ongoing outbreak of coronavirus cases in Acadia Parish continued Tuesday, with the state reporting an additional 96 cases there. The new cases reported Tuesday exceeded the number of new tests, causing the positive testing rate to shoot past 10%.

Many of the new Acadia cases resulted from corrections to case files that had been wrongly coded to neighboring Evangeline Parish, officials said. That erased almost all of the dramatic increase in new cases reported in Evangeline over the past week and worsened an already worrisome trend in Acadia.

State officials on May 19 reported that outbreaks among migrant workers living in close quarters at three crawfish farms had resulted in 100 new cases. Officials have since declined to provide any updated information on the outbreaks, or to identify the facilities. Acadia Parish has recorded 236 new cases since May 14, meaning that parish's total case count has increased 148% in less than two weeks.

Officials said in a statement the new Acadia cases reported Tuesday are "related to outbreaks in work sites in the region." They did not immediately respond to a query as to whether the statement referred to the three crawfish farms previously mentioned, or if outbreaks have been identified at other work sites.

The 236 new Acadia cases since May 14 have been reported alongside 964 new tests, and the overall positive test rate in Acadia now stands at 10.9%. That is an increase from a 6% positive test rate on May 14. Gov. John Bel Edwards, in line with standards set by the World Health Organization and others, has said a positive test rate of 10% or lower is a measure of adequate testing capacity.

The statewide positive test rate on Tuesday stood at 11.2%, but that includes earlier periods when far fewer tests were available. The overall positive rate has steadily declined across the state in recent weeks.

The positive test rate in the seven-parish Region 4, which includes Acadia Parish and has a population of about 600,000, continued its gradual decline on Tuesday. The Region 4 positive test rate stood at 6.2% on Tuesday, down from more than 7% at the start of the month. No new deaths were reported in the region for the second day in a row.

The positive test rate in Lafayette Parish, which is the largest parish in Region 4, has remained between 4.5 and 4.6 over the past seven days, down slightly from the previous week. The seven-day rolling average in new cases in Lafayette on Tuesday was 10.4, more than double what it was on May 5. But the positive test rate on that day was higher than on Tuesday.

The crawfish farm outbreaks included at least one facility in Lafayette Parish, which may help explain — along with testing backlogs — increases in both the seven-day rolling average in newly reported cases and positive test rates.

Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.