EatLafayette, the local dining campaign meant to boost restaurants during the slow summer months, is needed now more than ever before.
Restaurants have taken a hard hit since mid-March due to coronavirus restrictions. To help out, Lafayette Travel is waiving registration fees for restaurants that want to participate in the Eat Lafayette program this year.
"This campaign has always been about independently owned local restaurants," said Cafe Vermilionville's Ken Veron, chair of EatLafayette's advisory board, in a prepared statement. "These restaurants are our cultural identifiers with cuisine and a vibe that is only found in Lafayette. The news is not exaggerating, and every local restaurant needs your help. We’re coming back one by one, and we’re going to need you too."
EatLafayette's summer dining campaign enters its 16th year at a time when restaurants across the country are shuttering after weeks of reduced business due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The campaign is set to kick off June 22 and continue through Sept. 13.
The Taste of EatLafayette and the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, a major event that normally takes place in June at the start of the campaign, has been rescheduled to Aug. 25. More details to come about what the public event will look like at a time when social distancing measures might still be in place.
Although it's typically a summer campaign, EatLafayette started early this year in response to the coronavirus restrictions, developing an up-to-date listing of takeout options in Lafayette Parish to help keep restaurants afloat while their dining rooms closed.
The campaign's official kick-off next month will include more detailed information on local restaurants, along with dining room capacities and delivery options. Dining by district, which was introduced last year, will return to showcase restaurants in different neighborhoods and regions. Other fun interactive initiatives will also be rolled out this summer.
All restaurants that have participated in past campaigns will automatically be included for this year.
Any locally owned restaurant that has not been part of EatLafayette can register for free at eatlafayette.com/registration. Locally owned restaurants are defined as those that started in Lafayette Parish.
With registration fees waived this year, Lafayette Travel is also looking for new sponsors to help support restaurants during this unprecedented time.
"The tourism sector has been severely impacted with revenues lost as high as 70% and we know that many other sectors are struggling as well," said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, in a statement. "However, we’ve also seen that there are businesses that have not been as affected and we hope unconventional, even unexpected, new partnerships will develop from this."
Interested businesses are invited to contact Lafayette Travel to explore partnership opportunities.