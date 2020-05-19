Lana Akroush, left, and Amy Akroush, sample a dish from Graze at the Taste of EatLafayette event held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The tasting event, which kicked off the summer long EatLafayette campaign, invited guests to sample dishes from participating restaurants while watching chefs compete for the title of Louisiana Seafood King/Queen.