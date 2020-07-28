There are currently 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the Vermilion Parish Jail, according to a statement from Chief Deputy and Warden Col. Kirk J. Frith with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Almost every positive case discovered was in a dormitory housing unit, Frith said, suggesting that area may be where the virus made entry and began to infect others. The entire dormitory unit has been quarantined and most of the inmates testing positive seem to be either asymptomatic or displaying minor symptoms. The jail doctor has examined the inmates who have tested positive, he said.

Acadiana sees fewer coronavirus cases, hospitalizations Tuesday The number of new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in Acadiana was the lowest single-day tally in more than a month, and the seven-day case …

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Frith says that each inmate is being monitored closely for symptom development and if any of the current positive cases begin to present symptoms considered to be moderate or severe, they would be transferred to a state or medical facility for treatment and care.

“I have had conversations with our public health professionals, the most recent being yesterday and again today, and at this point there is nothing else we can do to prevent virus entry because it is here," Frith said. "We will continue our daily health assessments on inmates with positive COVID tests and provide medical care for them coupled with maintaining close monitoring of the inmate population for symptoms with additional testing, quarantining and treatment as the response."

The parish jail has undergone many changes since March of this year with stringent protocols designed to minimize the chance of the virus making entry into the facility, Frith said in a prepared statement. That includes limiting public access to the jail along with new inmate intake procedures that include in-depth questionnaires, temperature screenings and health appraisals on all new inmates as soon as they reach the sally port intake area and a 14-day quarantine of all new inmates before being housed in general population areas.

Other precautions within the jail include issuing masks to inmates upon intake along with minimal and limited movement within the jail, which include no inmate visitation, the restriction of inmate movement within housing units and even feeding in the housing units rather than the dining room. However, Frith said, the ability to social distance in a jail environment is impossible because of the nature of the jail facility where inmates are housed in pairs or in groups in dormitory settings.

Additional precautions for jail staff that began in March include all of the standard procedures like the wearing of mask, daily temperature screenings before entry to the jail to work, daily sanitation of work areas along with mandatory symptom reporting that would result in testing with a quarantine away from work. Additionally, Frith said, staff has have been utilizing technology to facilitate court proceedings remotely in an effort to eliminate or at least minimize moving offenders to and from the jail.

“The many precautions we implemented in March of this year coupled with many new procedures added along the way when new information became available, has been enormous in our efforts to minimize the chance of virus entry into the parish jail," he said, "and just when you think maybe you have created a fortress against the virus’ ability to enter, you discover that the virus has made its way in."

Also on Tuesday, an asymptomatic inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was identified in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

All individuals being booked into the LPCC are required to complete a 14-day quarantine before being admitted with the remainder of the jail population, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti said. Because of these protocols put into place at the onset of the pandemic, this offender was still in the mandatory quarantine stage of the intake process when the positive test result was received, she said. All other inmates being housed in the same pod have tested negative for COVID-19, and will be offered additional testing before being cleared from quarantine.

Currently, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections is not allowing transfer of inmates between detention facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19, according to the statement.