Keenan Duffy is remembered as the glue that kept his family, his friends and his colleagues together — the kind of person who knew everyone and was genuinely interested in their lives.
Duffy, 39, had a larger-than-life personality that was matched by his 6-foot-7, 300-pound frame. He was the outgoing type who would lend a listening ear, diffuse a difficult situation and inspire others to overcome obstacles.
That's why when Duffy's loved ones learned of his positive test result for COVID-19, they assumed he would beat the novel coronavirus. After all, they'd watched his mother recover after being hospitalized for the virus.
"We were just thinking, 'Oh, he's healthy. He's young. He's going to be fine,'" said his wife, Kerstin Duffy. "Even when my son and I brought him to the emergency room, it was never a thought of 'He's going to go to the hospital and never come back.'"
Wearing a mask and gloves, Keenan Duffy drove his mother on March 25 to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for treatment of her COVID-19 symptoms.
Kerstin Duffy had her husband strip down outside their Carencro townhouse afterward and shower immediately in an effort to keep the family safe. She teased him about the neighbors catching a glimpse of him naked.
"I had even started the shower and everything so he didn't have to touch anything inside," she said
They'd been taking precautions against the virus, which has been especially deadly among black people. They both stayed home except to grocery shop or work in their essential jobs.
Kerstin Duffy works as a cashier for The Home Depot. Keenan Duffy worked as a customer service representative for AT&T's call center. They have an 11-year-old son named Kaydon and a 26-year-old daughter named Simone.
They were hoping to add a new member to their family. Kerstin Duffy had been taking fertility treatments, and the couple was overjoyed to get a positive pregnancy test result on Valentine's Day. A few weeks later, however, came the devastating news of a miscarriage.
"It's just a whole lot going on at one time, you know?" Kerstin Duffy said with a heavy sigh during a phone interview. "In hindsight, thinking about it, I was like, 'Yeah, God indeed knew what was going on. I would have been pregnant and trying to raise a newborn by myself.'"
Four days after driving his mom to the hospital, Keenan Duffy told his wife he wasn't feeling well and was worried he might have the virus, too. He was running a low-grade fever of about 99 degrees.
His fever jumped up to about 101 degrees overnight. He took fever-reducing medicine and stayed isolated from his wife and son. They both called their employers to let them know they wouldn't be going to work.
Keenan Duffy went to the COVID-19 testing site at the Cajundome the next morning, on March 31. He informed the workers that he had a fever, cough and known contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, according to his wife.
Kerstin Duffy said they denied him testing because he wasn't considered at-risk. Although he was obese and diabetic, the Cajundome screening site was only available at the time to those with significant symptoms who met specific criteria, such as being at least 60 years old or having a compromised immune system.
He was tested later that day at Opelousas General Hospital; he didn't stay for treatment but received news of a positive test result a few days later.
Meanwhile, Keenan Duffy was trying to recover from COVID-19 in isolation at home. He continued to run a fever and developed a cough so strong he would vomit. By April 3, Kerstin Duffy wanted to take him to the hospital because he had developed shortness of breath, but he insisted he would be OK. The following morning, however, his fever had spiked to 103.4.
Kerstin Duffy put on a mask and gloves and put towels soaked in ice water across his entire body. She started a cold shower and told him to step inside. Afterward, he was so weak he sat on the bathroom floor and asked to go to the hospital.
Wearing personal protective equipment, she drove him to Lourdes, where his mother was still hospitalized with the virus.
"She didn't know that he was in the hospital because we didn't want to tell her," Kerstin Duffy said. "We needed her to concentrate on her own recovery because she was positive, too. But she actually is back home now, doing 100% better."
Keenan Duffy's family couldn't visit him in the hospital but was able to communicate via video phone calls.
Less than 48 hours after being admitted to the hospital, Keenan Duffy called his wife in the middle of the night. He said his temperature had reached 105.1 degrees and they'd put ice packs and cooling shields across every part of his body.
"He told me, 'Babe, I can't have another night like I did,'" Kerstin Duffy said. "I think he knew then. I think he knew, but he didn't tell me."
Kerstin Duffy decided it would be smart to get tested for the coronavirus along with their son. She said they were told at the Cajundome screening site that only one person per vehicle could be tested. She asked for Kaydon to be tested, but they wouldn't test without a picture identification card, Kerstin Duffy said.
"He's 11," she said. "Who does that?"
So she was tested instead. Kerstin Duffy said she still hasn't been notified of her result since the April 4 test. She later went to an urgent care facility and received a negative result from a rapid test.
Kerstin Duffy said she later reached out to Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's administrative team to voice her concerns about the closure of the testing site at the Cajundome due to low demand. She said she never heard back from the mayor-president.
Guillory was unavailable Thursday or Friday to comment for this story, according to his chief communications officer.
"What was going on over there that a Lafayette Parish resident had to go to a-whole-nother parish to get tested?" Kerstin Duffy asked. "Why would not y'all not test him? And why wouldn't you test me and my son when we'd been in the same household as him?"
Keenan Duffy's dangerously high fever dropped suddenly to about 98 degrees the day after he called his wife in pain from the hospital. They talked again on a video call with Kaydon.
It would be the last time they'd hear his voice.
A few minutes after that call, he texted his wife that he was going on a ventilator. Two days later, he would go on dialysis for his failing kidneys. The day after that, on Good Friday, his doctor would call with good news — Keenan Duffy's oxygen levels were being lowered on the ventilator. It was possible the machine that helped him breathe could be removed in 24 to 48 hours, Kerstin Duffy remembers him saying.
She said she received no real updates during the holiday weekend. She sent her husband "Happy Easter!" and "I love you" text messages in the hopes that he would read them once he recovered.
A day later, Kerstin Duffy would learn from a nurse that her husband had suffered a heart attack as the virus continued to take a toll on his organs. He was put on blood-thinning medication.
Keenan Duffy suffered a second heart attack, which ultimately claimed his life on April 14, two days after Easter.
The news came as a shock to those who knew and loved him.
"One minute he's fine," said Kimberly Green, who worked alongside Keenan Duffy for 15 years. "The next, he's running a fever and having trouble breathing. And then, he's gone. We all thought he'd beat this. It was mind-blowing because there was never any doubt in my mind that he wouldn't beat this."
Keenan Duffy worked at the AT&T call center for more than 19 years.
Green said the loss hasn't fully sunk in yet since most employees are working remotely because of the coronavirus.
"There's going to be a huge void," Green said. "Not just the knowledge that he had or the way that he helped everyone. He was also that person that you can lean on if you were going through something. Even if someone called in not-so-happy, he'd get the call and change that customer's mindset to where they were laughing with him by the end of the call."
Keenan Duffy's death has been harder to accept because people didn't have the ability to say goodbye in person — at the hospital or the funeral home — because of the coronavirus restrictions in place to keep people safe.
He was the kind of person that would have attracted hundreds or even thousands to a service. Instead, he had to be cremated with a private service.
His wife had jewelry made from his cremated remains for herself, her son, her mother-in-law and her sister-in-law. She received the necklaces Sunday.
"We're going to be OK," Kerstin Duffy said. "Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow. But we're going to get to a point where we're comfortable knowing we'll all meet up again.
"That's what he would want for us."
Kerstin Duffy said it's been frustrating to hear people speak casually about the coronavirus.
Although she has taken time off from work since her husband's death, Kerstin Duffy said her location of Home Depot was busier in the weeks after restrictions were put in place than it typically is in the spring. She said customers and coworkers would regularly dismiss the virus as something no more dangerous than the flu.
Keenan Duffy's obituary reminded people not only of his passions — for friends and family, for hunting and fishing, for football and cooking, for traveling and life in general — but also of the importance of taking COVID-19 seriously. Instead of flowers, the family asked people to stay home and wash their hands to protect themselves and their loved ones.
"I want people to know that this virus is real," Kerstin Duffy said. "Stay home. If you have to go out, wash your hands and practice social distancing. Maybe it'll save a life."