Anniston Bazar died just three weeks before her sixth birthday, but that didn't stop her from experiencing life to the fullest.
The Lafayette girl with Krabbe disease became a cheerleader, danced in a recital, attended prom, traveled the country and started her own clothing brand. She captivated thousands during her short life and inspired the Louisiana legislature to pass a law in her name.
"We never really treated her like we'd be losing her," said Anniston's dad, Corey Bazar. "We never planned for her funeral. We refused to —"
"Not that we were in denial," Reesa Bazar, Anniston's mom, chimed in. "We knew it would come."
They had watched their daughter beat the odds in every other way, so when Anniston was admitted to the hospital on April 2 struggling to breathe, her parents thought she would overcome that too. They thought Anniston would be discharged and return home to celebrate Easter and her birthday later that month. They had an Easter dress, bow and basket waiting at home. They had purchased her birthday gift.
Instead, Anniston died three days after being admitted.
"I guess we treated every day like it was going to be the last," Corey Bazar said. "We never stopped planning for anything. Even when she got sick, we were planning our next trip to the Grand Canyon."
Corey and Reesa Bazar still plan to take the trip with their 7- and 9-year-old sons. It will certainly be different than expected. They won't have to take the wheelchair-accessible van or pack an extra 15 bags for Anniston's medical equipment, food and other supplies.
"We'll probably go as soon as the restrictions are lifted," Reesa Bazar said. "We miss our daughter every second of every day, but we have an overwhelming peace knowing we gave her a fun-filled life."
But as Reesa and Corey Bazar said goodbye to their daughter in the same hospital where she was born six years earlier, they couldn't help but notice a parallel they said highlights Louisiana's need to update medical testing labs and protocols.
Last month, they were awaiting test results to determine if Anniston had the novel coronavirus. Their daughter had to be retested for the virus on March 30 after a test administered three days prior was deemed invalid because it took too long to arrive to a private, out-of-state lab. Her parents wouldn't learn of the negative test result until nearly three weeks after Anniston's April 5 death.
In April 2014, they thought they were bringing a healthy baby girl home from the hospital because their newborn wasn't tested for Krabbe disease. The inherited disorder destroys the protective coating of nerve cells in the brain and nervous system, leading to poor motor skills, brain function, muscle tone, hearing and vision.
Those who are diagnosed through a simple blood test at birth can receive treatment in the form of bone marrow and umbilical cord blood stem cell transplants. Sometimes, the transplants preserve cognitive function and allow a child to live a normal life.
Babies like Anniston who are diagnosed after symptoms arise rarely live to see their second birthday.
"She lived so long compared to most patients with her disease," said Dr. Jude Bares, Anniston's pediatrician. "It's amazing that she was able to do as much as she did. She was the little miracle girl to live as long as she did."
Corey and Reesa Bazar feel thankful for the time they had with Anniston, but they also wouldn't wish their experience on any other family.
Anniston was nonmobile and nonverbal throughout her short life, although she was able to express herself through eye and facial movements. She spent most of her time lying down, and she relied completely on her parents to care for her.
Corey and Reesa Bazar are hoping to improve outcomes for others by sharing Anniston's story and pushing for changes to Louisiana's medical testing practices. They said they learned firsthand through visits to other states how outdated some medical practices are in Louisiana.
"We're just in the Stone Age," Reesa Bazar said. "We just are."
The Bazars documented Anniston's medical journey and life experiences through a Facebook page called Always Anniston, which is followed by more than 38,000 people.
They also successfully passed a bill during Louisiana's 2016 legislative session to add Krabbe screening for newborns, but it hasn't been implemented. In a 2016 letter to legislators, the Louisiana Department of Health said it would be too costly and provide too few benefits to add Krabbe disease to the newborn screening panel.
"Our labs here do not have the ability to test the way they need to," said Corey Bazar. "We learned that when we passed Anniston's bill. We found out we would have to outsource these tests to other states. And it's happening again with the coronavirus. How come the results are constantly being tainted? Why aren't they getting to a lab in time? How much is this happening to other people?"
Anniston's pediatrician ordered the COVID-19 tests for her in late March. Although he did not believe she had the virus, Bares said he wanted to rule out the possibility because she was struggling to breathe during her final weeks of life.
Bares said he tested about 30 children for the virus, and a handful of those patients had to retake the test due to lab errors.
"It wasn't just Anniston's test," Bares said. "I think we had at least two other patients that ended up not having their tests run in a proper, timely manner."
Anniston was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital as though she was positive for the virus, which meant visitation was extremely limited.
Reesa and Corey Bazar were able to say goodbye to their daughter in person before she died, but their two sons were not. Instead, the boys said goodbye to their sister through a video phone call.
"She looked at the phone, and she was pretty alert," Reesa Bazar said. "We'd always thought about that, how we would handle that goodbye. We weren't sure if we'd want them to be there, to see it. In that way, this was a blessing."
In other ways, it was far from a blessing.
The family was initially told they would have to bury Anniston within 24 hours of her death, but the family was able to get special permission through the governor's office to hold the funeral a few days later after public health officials determined Anniston's chest X-rays did not show signs of COVID-19 damage.
"She was so well known in our community, and then we couldn't have the funeral we would have liked," Corey Bazar said. "And even in the hospital, there's all these like Visqueen walls and doors you have to go through, and the people that come in look like they're in bio-hazard suits from like a nuclear lab or something."
Although Anniston's funeral service was limited to immediate family because of coronavirus restrictions, extended family and friends were able to pay respects to her through a drive-thru visitation at the funeral home on the morning of the service.
The Bazar family is planning to host a proper celebration of life for Anniston at Crossroads Church after the restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.
"We know she'll need a big space for a lot of people," Anniston's mother said. "I really don't know how her story has hooked so many people. How did one little girl do all of this?"