When Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Scott first opened its doors in 2008, the church school had 100 students, pre-K 4 through Grade 3, and a new facility. But it didn’t have a multipurpose center, which had been in the original campus plans.
That missing piece to the campus — Sts. Peter and Paul is the diocese’s newest school — has kept its sports teams, the Knights, wandering as competitive visitors since students in grades 5-8 began competition in area Christian school leagues. The school competes in basketball and volleyball, but with no home court, they have always played as the visiting team. Wait until next year.
The school and church community will celebrate the “Ground Blessing” for construction of a multipurpose building at 1 p.m. Monday on the grounds at 1301 Old Spanish Trail. The estimated project cost is $3.4 million for a 12,000-square-foot facility that will host physical education classes, sports events, schoolwide meetings and Mass, concerts, art shows and other events that may include some related activities to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the nearby 3,000-family parish that has supported the school since establishing it.
Retired Bishop Michael Jarrell, who is in residence at Sts. Peter and Paul; the Rev. Mark Derise, pastor; and Principal Danielle Babineaux will be among those participating in Monday’s program. Attending will be the school’s 380 students, pre-K through Grade 8, parents, church and community members.
Babineaux said ground broke for the project earlier this month and the center should be constructed in about a year. The cost of the project has swelled since it was conceived, largely because of the rising costs of construction materials.
“When the school was first designed, plans for a gym were delayed. In 2018, when Babineaux was promoted from academic director to principal, she was told that the multi-purpose center was a must. Since then, the church and school, which owns the project, has established the necessary financial plans and gained diocesan approval.
Fundraising has included pledges from church families, alumni, parishioners and more. The goal was to attract a hundred donors, which the school achieved. To begin the project, the school needed to present funding for one-third of the project’s cost.
Elizabeth Swilley, development director, said donating to the gym — major donors' names will be displayed on plaques — will allow them to have a presence at the school even after they leave.
“In spite of COVID, we are ahead of the timeline,” Babineaux said. Despite the pandemic, the school kept in operation and continued to raise funds and host online events.
“You just have to keep at it,” she said.
Raising funds have also included “naming rights” for the building and portions of it, including the court name and logo, outside courtyard, concession stand, team lockers and team benches. Naming rights for the scoreboard and tables are sold.
Project materials say that the building will include “a soaring lobby,” restrooms, concessions, storage and gathering spaces. Bleachers will be on one side of the gym floor.
“Students, parents and community will utilize this facility to ensure growth and learning for our student body in all aspects of ‘whole student’ development,” an information sheet says. “Overall, this space will serve as an asset to this campus for years to come and has been planned to adapt to our needs as we grow and develop.”
Architect for the multipurpose center is ACSW. Rudick Construction is the contractor.