There were more calls coming into Lafayette's new COVID-19 vaccine scheduling hotline Monday morning than there were volunteers available to take them.
For Stacy Conrad, the busy morning only reiterated the need for the community project. She and a handful of other volunteers were struggling to keep up with more than 100 voicemails that had accumulated before 11 a.m. Monday.
"I just think it's really important for everybody who wants a vaccine to be able to get a vaccine so that we can get back to whatever normal we had as soon as possible," Conrad said. "I think this was just another opportunity for me to help get people healthy and save lives — because every phone call you make, you're saving a life."
Dr. Britni Hebert, a Lafayette internal medicine physician, created the hotline alongside Conrad with the blessing of the Louisiana Department of Health.
Hebert, who has regularly spoken out against misinformation surrounding the novel coronavirus, designated Conrad as her righthand woman on the project as the doctor continues seeing patients at her clinic.
They had trained about 50 volunteers as of Monday morning, when the hotline officially launched, but they were hoping to find and train many more to assist with returning calls and scheduling vaccine appointments.
"Our biggest focus right now is to get volunteers trained," Conrad said. "We have a need for volunteers, and it's such a rewarding way to give back."
Most callers have been elderly people who have struggled to navigate online vaccine scheduling or have been unsuccessful calling individual pharmacies, Conrad said. Some callers have requested a specific vaccine or location, which Conrad said volunteers have tried to accommodate.
Overall, people have expressed gratitude for the hotline and the volunteers behind it.
"The majority of people are elderly, so they are just ready to hug their grandkids, and they're just ready to get out of the house," Conrad said. "Giving them some hope is so satisfying to me, and I think I speak on behalf of all of our volunteers when I say that the most satisfying thing is hearing how excited they are about finally being able to get out of their house after a year."
Volunteers can contribute whenever their schedules allow from their own homes after they attend a one-hour video training and download a smartphone app. Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities can sign up via a Google Form.
Hotline volunteers are only able to schedule appointments for those who are currently part of one of the state's vaccine eligibility groups.
Those individuals who do not currently meet the criteria can call pharmacies directly and ask to be added to a waitlist to be contacted if there are last-minute appointment cancellations. Sometimes, pharmacists will contact those on a waitlist who are not yet eligible to ensure vaccine doses aren't wasted.
There are still numerous appointments available for a vaccination clinic happening Tuesday at the Rayne Civic Center that can be scheduled through the Louisiana Department of Health website. Individuals who wish to attend Tuesday's clinic must meet the state's current eligibility requirements.
If you or someone you know qualifies for a vaccine under the state's current guidelines and would like help scheduling an appointment, call the hotline at 337-362-0777 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
