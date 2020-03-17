Chicot State Park near Ville Platte is being prepared to house coronavirus patients who need to be quarantined.
"Chicot State Park is being set up as an 'overflow' for patients who need to be quarantined due to COVID-19, but cannot return to their homes or residential facilities," Liz Hill, director of the Evangeline Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security, posted Tuesday night on the agency's Facebook page.
Hill said state officials, not the parish or local legislators, made the decision.
Chicot State Park, she wrote, will be used to quarantine people from State Police Troops I, D and E, which includes the Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria areas.
On March 14 it was reported that Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego, near New Orleans, was closed to the public to be prepared as an overflow quarantine site. Most of the coronavirus cases identified so far in Louisiana are in the New Orleans area.
No coronavirus positive tests have been reported as of Tuesday evening in Acadiana.
Chicot State Park, situated on a lake, encompasses 6,400 acres in South Central Louisiana. It includes cabins, lodges that sleep up to 14 people, a group camp and around 200 campsites with water and electricity connections.