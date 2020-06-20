Louisiana health officials on Saturday reported an increase of 114 new coronavirus cases in Acadiana and one new death attributed to the virus.

That brings the total number of cases in Acadiana to 3,704 with a total of 196 deaths.

The new death was in Lafayette Parish, where 54 new cases were reported Saturday.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The health department considers Acadiana the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion.

Across the state, 870 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 49,385. That marks more than 2,000 new confirmed cases in the past three days.

There are now 2,992 confirmed deaths, up from 2,972 reported Friday.

LDH releases updated numbers every day around noon.

They did not update Wednesday do to a change in counting, and on Thursday removed more than 1,600 deuplicate and out of state cases.