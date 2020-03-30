Lafayette General Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lafayette General Health, on Monday announced the launch of a COVID-19 employee assistance fund to support healthcare workers and their families experiencing unexpected emergency expenses during the coronavirus crisis. Dollars raised will be used for unexpected expenses as well as providing meals and snacks for those working long hours throughout the health system.
Employees can apply for support through the fund.
“Many concerned and grateful patients, business owners and community members have reached out to us to offer support to our large workforce of caregivers,” said Lafayette General Foundation Executive Director Nancy Broadhurst.
“We are asking all who are able to please consider contributing to the COVID-19 Employee Assistance Fund to support our brave and dedicated healthcare heroes who are comforting and caring for our loved ones,” she said.
The COVID-19 Employee Assistance Fund is an extension of Lafayette General Health’s internal Employee Assistance Fund supported by the health system’s employees and physicians who donate annually to help fellow coworkers in times of financial emergencies and hardships.
Donors are encouraged to visit Lafayette General Foundation online and to select the default, “Lafayette General Foundation,” as the entity to support and to designate your gift to COVID-19 Employee Assistance Fund. Those with an account in place can also support the Lafayette General Foundation through Community Foundation of Acadiana South LA Giving Day. For further information or if you have questions, please call the Lafayette General Foundation at 337-571-0080 or e-mail foundation@lgh.org.