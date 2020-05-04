If taking Mom out to eat is how you usually celebrate Mother's Day, this year might look at little different because of coronavirus restrictions.
Even so, there are several restaurants offering special holiday menus to enjoy at home or outside.
Here are a few options to treat Mom to this Sunday.
The Little Big Cup
This Arnaudville restaurant along the Bayou Teche is a destination for holidays, and Mother's Day is no exception.
The Little Big Cup is offering a picnic menu that can be enjoyed at home or on the restaurant's upper and lower decks that overlook the bayou.
On the menu: chicken and smoked sausage gumbo, Grandma's seven-layer salad, pork stew over fluffy white rice, slow-roasted beef brisket, boudin, hog cracklins, roasted sweet potato wedges with a cinnamon glaze, three-cheese and French onion green bean casserole and triple berry cake for $16.99 per person.
You can order ahead and make a reservation for an outdoor table for up to 10 people.
The Little Big Cup is located at 149 Fuselier Road in Arnaudville. Call 337-754-7147 or visit facebook.com/TheLittleBigCup to learn more.
Charley G's
This seasonal restaurant is known for excellent service as much as the cuisine.
Charley G's can't yet offer the service side of things, but it's offering a special holiday menu that's sure to impress Mom.
This upscale Mother's Day menu includes family sizes for some meals. A few options include: Louisiana crawfish pie and Caesar salad for $60 for four to six people; crispy pork belly shakshuka with tomatoes, hash, kale, oven-poached eggs, goat cheese and Caesar salad for $46 for two, $92 for four and $138 for six; or wood-grilled barbecue shrimp and smoked brisket with manchego stone-ground grits for $46 for two, $128 for four and $192 for six.
The restaurant is also offering half-priced bottles of wine with meals. The takeout meals can be enjoyed on the restaurant's patio or taken home.
Charley G's is located at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Call 337-981-0108 or visit facebook.com/charleygs to learn more.
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
This new American restaurant is offering a family-sized veal pot roast special for Mother's Day.
The slow-cooked provimi veal comes with natural au jus and choice of two pints of sides, salad and a gallon of iced tea for $75.
Although the restaurant does have a few outdoor tables, your best bet is probably to order ahead of time and enjoy at home.
Zea Rotisserie & Bar is located at 235 Doucet Road. Call 337-406-0013 or visit zearestaurants.com to learn more.
