Angela Lindon planned to work as a respiratory therapist until she was ready to retire. That is, until the novel coronavirus overwhelmed her hospital, her body and her mind.

Lindon, 41, was exposed to the virus in March as she worked closely with patients who required ventilators and breathing treatments at a critical access hospital in St. Mary Parish.

She would later test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hospitals, including her own employer, Franklin Foundation, would be too full to admit her for treatment until she'd developed pneumonia in both lungs. She’d go without a portion of her pay after quickly using up her allotted paid-time off. And after recovering physically, she would attempt to return to work only to break down immediately as post-traumatic stress disorder consumed her.

Lindon said she's fought every day since then to regain a piece of herself she lost to the virus.

"Nobody would help me. Nobody would help me. Nobody would help me," Lindon said. "I spend my days helping other people, and when I needed it most, nobody would help me."

'You have to be almost dead to get care'

Halfway through a shift at Franklin Foundation Hospital near the end of March, Lindon said she developed a nagging cough.

She decided to get her vitals checked, just to be on the safe side. Her temperature had risen from just under 98 degrees that morning to 99.7 degrees that afternoon. Lindon said she was given Tylenol and sent back on the hospital floor.

The next morning, she had a temperature of 100.4 when she arrived at work. She was tested for the virus and sent home to quarantine while waiting for her result.

She received news two days later, on March 30, of the positive test.

Guilt overwhelmed Lindon that day, and it continues to weigh on her more than three months later. She cared for vulnerable patients the day her symptoms began.

"If you know your workers are being exposed, don't just give them Tylenol and put them back on the floor," Lindon said. "I saw my patients. You know how that made me feel? What if I gave that to those people?"

Lindon initially had been more fearful for her patients than herself because public health guidelines at the time didn't put her at high-risk for complications of the virus. More recent guidelines would identify Lindon, a Black woman who suffers from obesity and high blood pressure, at a greater risk.

Even so, Lindon quickly realized how serious her situation was when she became short of breath.

Lindon had spent her career helping patients with breathing problems, and she expected to receive the same top-notch care when she needed it.

Instead, she suffered alone at home for days.

"You have to be almost dead. Do you understand me?" Lindon said. "You have to be almost dead to get care. That's the problem."

'It doesn't matter that you're a front line worker facing this every day'

Lindon said her own employer, Franklin Foundation Hospital, wouldn't admit her because her symptoms weren't severe enough.

She said a Lafayette hospital also turned her away, even though she was short of breath with a high fever of about 104 degrees and a blood pressure reading of 177 over 111, just below the hypertensive crisis level.

Lindon said at that point she wanted to give up.

She lived alone and could hardly care for herself. Every time she closed her eyes, she said she feared she'd never wake up again.

"I was so beat down, I was ready to just die in my house," Lindon said. "People don't understand the bondage COVID puts you in mentally and emotionally."

It was a phone call with her 68-year-old mother in early April that pushed her to try again.

Lindon had witnessed years earlier the toll her brother's death had taken on her mother. Lindon couldn't bear the thought of her mom burying another child, so Lindon drove herself to the closest hospital, Iberia Medical Center.

"The last strength in my body I used to get to IMC," she said. "And I parked in handicapped, and I just like hung my head out of the door because I could no longer breathe."

Lindon was immediately admitted to the hospital's COVID-19 unit, where she was treated for pneumonia in both lungs, severe dehydration, a urinary tract infection and a stomach infection.

She was discharged a few days later to finish recovering at home with help from oxygen treatments and medications.

"It was the most traumatic thing I've ever been through in my entire life," Lindon said. "They wait until you absolutely can no longer breathe until they admit you. It doesn't matter that you're a front line worker facing this every day."

In the midst of her health crisis, Lindon said she received a call from her employer: She had quickly used up her allotted 60 hours of paid time off and would need to fill out paperwork to receive up to 60% of her usual pay going forward.

Her coworkers would donate their own paid-time off to Lindon and other hospital employees who tested positive for the virus, including a nurse who had no paid-time off because she'd just returned from maternity leave.

'You just feel like the whole health care system has failed you'

By mid-May, about six weeks after testing positive for the virus, Lindon thought the worst was over.

She'd suffered pain, but she had survived the virus. She'd dipped into her savings, but she was still able to pay her bills. But she had underestimated the mental and emotional toll COVID-19 had taken on her.

Within an hour of returning to work at Franklin Foundation, Lindon broke down sobbing and shaking in fear.

"I don't know if the mental was worse than the physical," she said. "When you've been where that patient has been — When you understand, truly, what it is to feel helpless in that bed — When you mentally can't convince yourself to fight because physically you can't, you just feel like the whole health care system has failed you."

A doctor at the hospital put her on leave for a month so she could seek mental health treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Again, Lindon dipped into her savings to make ends meet as she worked through the mental and emotional trauma.

Armed with coping strategies, she has since returned to work at Franklin Foundation. She said her experience has given her a new perspective and greater compassion.

"If a patient tells me they're short of breath, I believe it," Lindon said. "It doesn't matter what the monitor says. We rely too much on those machines. Too much. If they say they're short of breath, they're short of breath. Help them. Period."

Lindon recently started a personal stylist business that she hopes to grow into a full-time operation so she can one day leave the medical profession.

She's spent too many days helping others breathe to be left gasping for air when she needed it most.

"You don't know how long I've just wanted to tell the world that this is not right, what they do to us. It's not right," Lindon said. "As health care professionals, we take oaths to take care of other people, and when we become a patient, they don't take care of us."