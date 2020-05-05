ACA.coronaupdate.01.050620
Buy Now

Elizabeth Delahoussaye, RN, administers a COVID-19 coronavirus test on a drive-through patient at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The novel coronavirus claimed another 51 residents in Louisiana overnight, three of them in Acadiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health's daily report Tuesday indicated a total of 2,042 people have died in the state in connection with COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 14.

In Acadiana, 121 people have died from the virus, including three reported Tuesday, two from St. Landry Parish and one from St. Martin Parish.

St. Landry Parish has lost 47 lives to COVID-19, the most in the seven Acadiana parishes that comprise the health department's Region 4. Many of the deceased were nursing home residents.

The number of cases and deaths in Region 4 include:

Lafayette: 473 cases, up 5; 20 deaths, no change

Iberia: 274 cases, up 4; 23 deaths, no change

St. Martin, 247 cases, up 3; 19 deaths, up 1

St. Landry, 198 cases, up 7; 47 deaths, up 2

Acadia: 136 cases, up 2; 10 deaths, no change

Evangeline: 63 cases, up 3; 1 death, no change

Vermilion: 40 cases, up 2; 1 deaths, no change

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

View comments