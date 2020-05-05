The novel coronavirus claimed another 51 residents in Louisiana overnight, three of them in Acadiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health's daily report Tuesday indicated a total of 2,042 people have died in the state in connection with COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 14.
In Acadiana, 121 people have died from the virus, including three reported Tuesday, two from St. Landry Parish and one from St. Martin Parish.
St. Landry Parish has lost 47 lives to COVID-19, the most in the seven Acadiana parishes that comprise the health department's Region 4. Many of the deceased were nursing home residents.
The number of cases and deaths in Region 4 include:
Lafayette: 473 cases, up 5; 20 deaths, no change
Iberia: 274 cases, up 4; 23 deaths, no change
St. Martin, 247 cases, up 3; 19 deaths, up 1
St. Landry, 198 cases, up 7; 47 deaths, up 2
Acadia: 136 cases, up 2; 10 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 63 cases, up 3; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 40 cases, up 2; 1 deaths, no change