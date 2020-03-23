ACA.schoollunches002.adv.jpg
A school employee wears a mask and gloves while bringing bagged lunches to a car waiting outside the cafeteria on Thursday Mar. 19, 2020, at Lafayette Middle School in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

The Lafayette Parish School System has made the following change to its grab-and-go meal service: Meals will no longer be available at Broussard Middle School otr Milton Elementary/Middle School because of a shortage of staff. Students who have been receiving their meals from Broussard Middle School or Milton Elementary/Middle School may visit another site listed below.

Meals are available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Meal pickup is available at 13 schools across the district.

  • Alice Boucher Elementary
  • Carencro Middle
  • Charles Burke Elementary
  • Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary
  • Duson Elementary
  • Edgar Martin Middle
  • J.W. Faulk Elementary
  • Lafayette Middle
  • Live Oak Elementary
  • Paul Breaux Middle
  • S.J. Montgomery Elementary
  • Scott Middle School
  • Youngsville Middle

A student must be present to receive a meal, without exception. Meals will be brought out to vehicles or to individuals who walk to the campuses.

Any student with a special diet prescription on file with LPSS can call the meal service hotline at 337-521-7370 to coordinate a pickup location.

