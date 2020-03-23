The Lafayette Parish School System has made the following change to its grab-and-go meal service: Meals will no longer be available at Broussard Middle School otr Milton Elementary/Middle School because of a shortage of staff. Students who have been receiving their meals from Broussard Middle School or Milton Elementary/Middle School may visit another site listed below.
Meals are available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meal pickup is available at 13 schools across the district.
- Alice Boucher Elementary
- Carencro Middle
- Charles Burke Elementary
- Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary
- Duson Elementary
- Edgar Martin Middle
- J.W. Faulk Elementary
- Lafayette Middle
- Live Oak Elementary
- Paul Breaux Middle
- S.J. Montgomery Elementary
- Scott Middle School
- Youngsville Middle
A student must be present to receive a meal, without exception. Meals will be brought out to vehicles or to individuals who walk to the campuses.
Any student with a special diet prescription on file with LPSS can call the meal service hotline at 337-521-7370 to coordinate a pickup location.