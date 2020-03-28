J. Wallace James Elementary has been out of school since March 13, but each morning, Principal Jon Downs still begins his day with a spirited, “Good morning, boys and girls, faculty and staff!”

The first-year principal has pivoted to YouTube and the elementary school’s website to remain connected with the J. Wallace James community and instill a sense of normalcy into a chaotic and unprecedented time for students and families. Each day, he videotapes himself and his daughters, Iris, 4, and Harper, 6, using his iPhone and a tripod as they deliver the morning announcements from his dining room table.

Downs said he tries to keep things lighthearted with jokes, workouts and other activities, birthday shoutouts and input from his daughters. This week he encouraged families to celebrate a virtual school spirit week, with activities inspired by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

On Tuesday, he shaved his head into a mohawk on camera for crazy hair day and on Wednesday he encouraged students to celebrate the elders in their lives and give their grandparents a call, since older adults are particularly at risk for the novel coronavirus, the disease spreading across Louisiana and the world.

The coronavirus forced closures of state K-12 schools until April 13. Lafayette Parish public schools are currently slated to reopen April 20 when students return from their previously scheduled spring break.

Downs said it’s important to him the students know their teachers still care about them and that they continue to feel important, even when they’re not in the school’s physical building.

“We’re really trying to make the best of this time. We miss our kids. We miss our students,” he said.

Second and third grade counselor Christie Wright has pitched in to brainstorm ideas for the announcements and other connectivity initiatives. Wright proposed having students submit jokes, photos, videos and other content and rallied the teachers and staff to record their own read-aloud videos, a riff on a weekly tradition Downs did while classes were in session.

Less than a day after sending out the initial email requesting volunteers, more than 50 teachers were on board to film themselves reading books for the students, Wright said.

“Kids are so concrete. The abstract doesn’t comfort them. They need to see something concrete, like their teacher on a video doing a read-aloud or a letter from their teacher. Their little classrooms are their families during the school day, and it makes them feel proud and safe seeing their teachers,” Wright said.

It feels good to help, she said.

Making the experience interactive through student submissions helps provide the students with a feeling of ownership and control in a time when even the adults in their lives lack control. When developing the ideas, Wright said she tapped into her mom brain and thought about what she would want for her 12-year-old daughter.

Wright, Downs and others are brainstorming more ideas for future announcements and other activities. The counselor said they’re looking into having student leaders do guest spots and film videos from their homes, and Downs said he’s considering making a birthday wall to further celebrate the students celebrating their special days away from friends.

The experience has been therapeutic, Downs said.

“It’s important for me and my kids to have a routine because it keeps us focused during the day and allows us to be able to accept what’s going on, honestly, and gives us a purpose. It’s very important to have a purpose during this time, whether that’s doing 30 minutes of math in the morning and then 30 minutes of reading in the afternoon or playing soccer with your siblings. It’s important for our mental health as people,” Downs said.

As much as the announcements buoy the students, they’re also a comfort for the parents. Downs said he’s received many messages from parents thanking him for reflecting the experience they’re all enduring. In a blooper reel, Downs can be seen wrangling his two daughters as they demand his attention and mouthing “stop it” to one of his children off camera.

“As much training as we’ve had as educators, we’re all living the same struggle right now. I think parents get some type of consolation with that. I know I do when people say they’re struggling. I think, ‘Good, it’s not just me,’ ” he said.

Wright said she posts on the school’s private social media to provide resources and let parents know about her at-home experiences, like the day when her daughter refused to do homeschooling work. Sharing and being transparent makes both Wright and the parents feel less alone, and it gives the J. Wallace James parents license not to have everything together, she said.

Most parents aren’t teachers and they shouldn’t expect themselves to be able to recreate a perfect school environment for their children at home, the counselor said.

“As a parent, every single day we doubt ourselves during this. 'Am I doing the right thing?' 'Should I be doing more?' If we can do anything to let parents know that what you’re doing is OK, it’s going to benefit the family. It helps take the stress off parents and takes stress off kids at the same time,” Wright said.